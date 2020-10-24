Hyundai i20 Asta O DCT Features Leak – Bose, TPMS, 6 Airbags, No Paddle Shifters

Features on board the top of the line new gen 2020 Hyundai i20 Asta Option DCT turbo petrol variant has been leaked

Launch of new gen 2020 Hyundai i20 is just around the corner. Ahead of launch, Hyundai has already started dealer dispatch of the hot-hatch to most of its dealer partners. In the process, more details of the 2020 i20 are getting revealed.

A recent set of spyshots give out considerable details of India-spec i20. Cabin photos confirm that the interiors are going to be very similar to the ones found on the international-spec model, which was launched earlier this year. The major interior design highlight of the i20 will be the AC vents which merge and compliment with the lines on the central dashboard.

Thanks to the leaked spy shot of the new i20 from dealer yard, which clearly reveals the VIN number, Teambhp member Utsav3010 has managed to dig out all the details regarding the features on offer with the top of the line DCT Turbo Hyundai i20 Asta Option variant. It also says that this particular unit was manufactured at Hyundai India plant on 7th Oct 2020.

This leaked data confirms that the top of the line Hyundai i20 will be loaded with features, most of them first in segment. On the inside, i20 will be sporting a dual-tone interior theme and will be getting a leatherette upholstery.

The 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system will be another highlight which will help to draw considerable customers to Hyundai showrooms. Upon launch, the infotainment will be the largest in the segment.

The i20 for India will be getting a digital instrument cluster but not the customizable one which is available in the international versions. Instead, it will be the same IC which we have seen on the 2020 Hyundai Verna. Sunroof on the top-end trims of the i20 will further help Hyundai to garner increased interests from customers. As of now, it is just select variants of Honda Jazz which get a sunroof in the segment.

Top-end trims will be feature loaded, like typical Hyundais. Customers will get multiple goodies like an in-cabin air purifier, Bose speaker system, multi-function steering wheel, climate control, cruise control, centre armrest on front and rear seats, wireless smartphone charging and much more.

For safety, it will have features like 6 airbags, traction control, abs, ebd, hill hold assist, etc. Surprisingly, it will not get paddle shifters, which are on offer with Venue DCT. Another segment first feature on board the new i20 is TPMS or tyre pressure monitoring system. This is the same feature which Hyundai offers on Creta, letting the driver know which tyre of the car has low pressure. This is an important safety feature.

Powertrain

Hyundai will be bringing in 3 engine options with the 2020 i20. These would include 2 petrol motors and a diesel unit. The NA 1.2 litre petrol unit will be dishing out 83 PS and 114 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. The turbocharged 1 litre unit will be able to produce 120 PS and 175 Nm of max torque and will be available with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Diesel enthusiasts will have to settle down with a 1.5 litre (100 PS/240 Nm) unit which will be available only with a 6-speed MT.

Competition and Expected Price

Upon launch, the 2020 i20 will be competing with the likes of Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz. Prices will mostly start around the INR 5.5 lakh mark and go all the way up to the INR 10+ lakh mark. Considering the interest level of potential customers, it won’t be a surprise if Hyundai lands up dispatching upwards of 10K units of i20 monthly in the initial few months.

