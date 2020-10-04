Hyundai i20 Discounts Increased To 75,000 – As New i20 Launch Nears

The brisk selling Hyundai Venue and Creta are not being offered with any cash discounts

With the next generation Hyundai i20 slated to be launched in India soon, its predecessor is being offered with the highest ever cash discount it has witnessed in its lifespan. Rushlane has learnt that, for the month of October 2020, Hyundai has instructed its dealers to offer a flat cash discount of INR 50,000.

Hyundai i20 discounts

In addition the INR 50k cash discount which is available for all, the company will also offer an addition discount of INR 20k in the form of exchange bonus and INR 5k for corporate/POI customers. So, if you are a corporate customer who is looking to exchange your current car for a current gen Hyundai i20, you can drive away with overall discount of INR 75,000. The offer, however, is not application to the Magna+ variant.

i20 is the second best selling car in the segment, behind Maruti Baleno. Offering such high discounts on a car which generated sales of almost 10k units last month – only indicates that the company is trying to clear stock of current gen i20, ahead of the launch of new gen i20. Hyundai would be hoping that the significant cash discounts combined with festive season sentiment will help clear the stock.

Other Hyundai discounts for October 2020

The outgoing i20 is not the only Hyundai to be offered with significant cash discounts this month. The old Grand i10 which is being sold alongside the new NIOS will be offered with overall discount of INR 60,000 of which INR 40,000 is standard in all cases. The NIOS itself receives benefits of up to INR 25,000 while its sedan sibling Aura can be had with discounts of up to INR 30,000.

Hyundai’s most affordable model, the Santro, is available with discounts of up to INR 45,000 depending on the variant. The premium Elantra sedan is being offered with a benefit of up to INR 1 lakh for the petrol manual variant and INR 60,000 for the petrol automatic. The diesel variant is offered only with a INR 30,000 exchange bonus.

No discounts on SUVs

Given that the Hyundai Venue and Creta SUVs are enjoying high demand, there are not being being offered with cash discounts. The popular Verna sedan also does not have any offers as of now.

i20 Unofficial Bookings

We have learnt that some Hyundai dealers across the country has started accepting unofficial bookings for the eagerly anticipated new i20. The premium hatchback features a completely fresh design inside out, gets a lot of new equipment and a new turbocharged petrol engine. The new gen model is expected to give the current segment leader, the aging Maruti Baleno, a run for its money. It will also compete with the Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Honda Jazz.