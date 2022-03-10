Hyundai i20 N Line Gets New Starry Night Colour Option

Hyundai i20 N Line is available in two trims- N6 and N8 with prices between Rs 9.90 lakh and Rs 11.97 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai has been busy making subtle updates to its lineup. Recently, the Korean carmaker introduced some changes to the 2022 i20 lineup. These involved a variant rejig as well as new features added to the package. The company has made another update to the range-topping N Line variant of the premium hatchback.

Hyundai i20 N Line- New Colour Option

i20 N Line now gets a new Starry Night Colour paint scheme. The sportier iteration of the premium hatch is already available in three other single-tone colour options including Thunder Blue, Titan Grey and Polar White. Single-tone colour options also included a Fiery Red paint scheme which has been discontinued.

Instead, a Fiery Red option has been added as a dual-tone paint scheme in combination with a Phantom Black roof. Other pre-existing dual-tone shades on offer include Thunder Blue and Polar White.

Apart from the updated colour palette, no other changes have been made in i20 N Line. It continues to feature the same set of cosmetic enhancements over the standard model.

Exterior & Interior highlights

For instance, it receives sportier exterior highlights like a roof-mounted spoiler, red accents on side skirts and front bumper, a dual-tip exhaust pipe and a blacked-out ‘chequered flag’ inspired front grille.

It also sports N Line badging across other parts of its exterior body. It also gets disc brakes on all four wheels with red-coloured callipers clamping rotors thus providing extra protection as well as improving aesthetics.

Speaking of aesthetics, interiors of i20 N Line also resonate the sportiness of its exterior which features an all-black theme with red inserts sprayed all across the cabin. It is also well-loaded in terms of tech and offers features like all-LED illumination, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose premium audio system, an electric sunroof, BlueLink connected car tech and more.

Powertrain Specs & Price

Safety features on offer include six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, and rear parking sensors as standard fitment. Hyundai offers i20 N Line in a single 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine option which is available with either a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This turbo petrol unit dishes out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

The company has also stiffened suspension setup of the N Line variant in order to offer sportier driving dynamics. Prices for i20 N Line start at Rs 9.90 lakh and top out at Rs 11.97 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). In India, i20 N Line competes against the likes of Volkswagen Polo GT and Tata Altroz iTurbo.