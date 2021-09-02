Hyundai i20 N Line Launch Price Rs 9.84 L – Gets 27 New Features

Hyundai i20 N Line is distinguished from its standard counterpart thanks to sportier updates

The ‘N’ in N Line stands for Namyang, Hyundai’s global R&D center. As on date, Hyundai has a total of 11 N Line models in 40 countries since 2018. This is the first time Hyundai has launched the N Line in India. The sportier i20 N Line gets 27 new and unique features. It is now on sale via Hyundai Signature dealerships.

New i20 N Line is priced from Rs 9.84 lakh for the base N6 iMT trim. The N8 iMT trim of i20 N Line is priced at Rs 10.87 lakh while the top of the line N Line N8 DCT trim costs Rs 11.75 lakhs. In comparison, regular i20 Sportz Turbo iMT costs Rs 8.82 lakhs, Asta iMT costs Rs 9.92 lakhs while Asta DCT Turbo costs Rs 10.74 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. N-Line range is about Rs 1 lakh costlier than regular i20.

Sporty Exteriors and Colour Options

Hyundai i20 N Line will be available in N6 and N8 variant options while the standard Hyundai i20 is available in four variant options – Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The new N Line will receive cosmetic updates over its standard model with WRC-inspired sporty highlights.

It will sport a chequered flag inspired front grille, new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels with ‘N’ logo, red calipers on the disc brake and front skid plate and side sill accents with red/silver highlights. It will also sport a new front grille, revised front bumper design, dual tip exhausts and all four disc brakes.

Colour options will include single tones of Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Polar White and dual-tones of Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

All-Black Interior Theme

The cabin on Hyundai i20 N Line gets an all-black colour scheme. The seating is finished in black leather with red stitching accents while ‘N Line’ logos are seen in gear lever and steering wheel. Features also include metal pedals, paddle shifters and puddle lamps with welcome function along with red ambient lighting and a voice enabled smart electric sunroof.

The Hyundai N Line will also sport a three spoke steering wheel, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and navigation system along with a premium 7 speaker Bose sound system. Safety will be via multiple airbags that will include driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags, automatic headlamps, hill assist, emergency stop signal, rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Engine specs on the new Hyundai i20 N Line will see a 1.0 liter Turbo GDI petrol engine offering 118 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm mated to a 7 speed DCT or 6 speed iMT option. Suspension gets updated for better handling while disc brakes are seen on all four wheels.