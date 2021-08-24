Hyundai i20 N Line Takes On The Gata Loops In Ladakh – Official TVC

Hyundai has unveiled the much awaited N Line edition of its hot-hatch, the i20 – It is a sportier version of the hot-selling i20

It is to be noted that the i20 N Line is the first N Line model which India will be receiving. This further opens up the possibility of having more N Line trims coming in from Hyundai’s stable in the future. Bookings of i20 N Line have officially opened from today.

What enthusiasts might miss upon would be the performance focused N range from Hyundai, which includes mechanical changes and makes the cars a lot more agile and sportier. It remains to be seen if the N range will ever come to India or not.

First Hyundai N Line Of India

Talking about the N Line, it brings in a sportier and funkier feel to the i20, however brings almost no mechanical changes. The sporty feel of the N Line starts right from the front. It gets a front grille with a chequered flag pattern and an N-Line badge. Other major highlights of the i20 N Line include new dual-tone alloys, faux diffuser at rear bumper, dual exhaust tailpipe, gloss black inserts on the air scoop, deep-set fog lamp housing at front, sporty colour options with a contrasting roof colour.

Suspension have been retuned for better performance around the corners. Braking power has been improved, thanks to all four discs. Exhaust sound has also been modified. Take look at the new Hyundai i20 N Line in the official TVC video below, where it shows it performance by taking on the Gata Loops in Ladakh.

Available exterior monotone colour options include Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Polar White and Thunder Blue. The latter is an all new colour option for the i20 in India, and is exclusive to the N Line. Dual tone options are on offer with Red and Blue, with Black roof. On the inside too, the i20 N Line gets sporty cosmetic highlights like bucket-style front seats, bespoke steering wheel, N branded upholstery, metal pedals, prominent red highlights and a leather stitched gear lever.

Trims

The i20 N Line will be offered in two different trim levels, N6 and N8. The N6 will come along with only a 6-speed iMT gearbox while the N8 trim will be available with both iMT and a 7-speed DCT auto gearbox. There is no manual transmission on offer. What you get, are paddle shifters with the DCT option.

One single engine option, the 3 cylinder 1 litre GDI turbo petrol motor which churns out 118 hp and 172 Nm of max torque will be offered as standard. The N6 trim is technically based upon the Sportz trim while the N8 DCT and N8 iMT will be based upon the Asta (O) and Asta trims of the standard i20.

Pricing and Competition

Hyundai hasn’t revealed the exact price of the i20 N Line as of now. Launch of the N Line is expected to take place in September’21. Pricing is expected to cost around INR 80K – 1 lakh higher than the standard trims of the i20. Current top-of the line i20 Asta (O) costs INR 11.4 lakhs (ex-showroom). Currently, there is almost no direct competition to the i20 N Line.

Even in terms of pricing, the standard i20 sits on the far-end of the price spectrum and hence with the addition of the N Line trim, there will be no other model which will be a direct rival to the hot-hatch at that price point.

However, customers will land up evaluating the i20 N Line vs multiple compact and sub compact SUVs as well, solely due to the expected pricing. After the launch of the i20 N Line, Hyundai is expected to bring in the Casper, which will be a direct rival to the soon to be launched Tata Punch.