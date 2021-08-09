Hyundai i20 N Line Teased Officially – Launch Confirmed For 2021

Hyundai India has officially confirmed the launch of their N Line range of cars – First will launch this year, and it will be i20 N Line

Hyundai has confirmed that it will be launching a sportier iteration of their cars in India. To be called the N Line range, the first of Hyundai N Line cars to be launched in India will be its premium hatchback i20 in the form of i20 N-Line. The hatchback got a generation update late last year and has been garnering good numbers in the market. i20 N-Line belongs to the Korean automaker’s performance division of cars.

Although it is still a segment below the full blow i20 N that has been developed as a track-focused machine. The N-Line iteration of i20 made its global debut in October last year and is currently on sale in many international markets. A couple of weeks ago, a test mule of i20 N-Line was spotted testing on Indian roads.

Hyundai N Line For India

Commenting on the introduction of N Line, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As the country’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been redefining the mobility landscape with products that take customer aspirations to new heights.

The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drives a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism. To augment customer delight, we will introduce a new N Line model in 2021 and subsequently launch additional N Line models for Indian customers over the next few years.”

Hyundai i20 N Line – Sporty Exterior Styling

In a recent case, a testing prototype of the sporty hatch was again spied this time in Delhi-NCR sans camouflage for major parts of it. Gauging by the design of the international model, we can presume that i20 N-Line will be visibly sportier than the regular i20. Along with sportier touches to its styling, it also comes with minute tweaks to its suspension setup as well.

From the latest spy images, it is clear there is not much variation in design between N-Line and the standard model barring a few highlights. For example, the former gets twin-tip exhausts laced in chrome and also 17-inch dual-tone alloys against 16-inchers in the regular i20. Front and rear bumpers are expected to be more aggressive going by the images of its international counterpart.

Other exterior elements that distinguish N-Line from the standard model are an N-Line branding on front grille, blacked-out pillars and blacked-out side skirts. Four exterior colour options namely- Brass, Polar White, Phantom Black and Aurora Grey are expected to be offered.

Sporty Interior Highlights

Unfortunately, there are no clear images of the cabin’s interior but if it’s anything like its international sibling, it will carry forward the sporty aesthetics of its exterior inside as well. The sporty theme on the interior features N-branded upholstery, sporty front bucket seats, N-branded multi-functional steering wheel, leather N shift gear lever and metal pedals. Red accents sprayed across the cabin in the form of highlights on the door pads and contrast red stitching on upholstery accentuate the car’s sporty appeal.

Coming to its specifications, the sporty hatch will be powered by a 1.0-litre GDi 3-cylinder turbo petrol motor which pumps out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. In the N-Line variant, it is likely to be mated either to a 6-speed iMt or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. As mentioned earlier, suspension of the car will be tuned for sportier dynamics. It is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).