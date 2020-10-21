Hyundai i20 Turbo Petrol Hybrid Launched In The UK – Price £19k (Rs 18L)

New gen 2020 Hyundai i20 is just a few days away from its launch in India – It has now been launched in the UK

All new generation of the Hyundai i20 has officially been launched in the UK. Design is more or less the same that we have seen on the German-spec i20. Unlike India, where it will be offered in 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine option, the UK-spec Hyundai i20 only gets 1.0 liter 3 cylinder petrol turbo engine.

This new turbo engine comes with 48v mild hybrid system. This engine delivers 100 PS and 172 Nm. Mileage claimed is about 19.23 kmpl. 3 variants are on offer – SE, Premium and Ultimate. All are offered with either 6 iMT or 7 DCT. There is no conventional manual option on offer.

2020 i20 UK Price List

Prices of the new i20 in the UK start from £18,595 and goes all the way to £23,354 for the top variant. This when converted to Indian Rs, is a price range of Rs 17.67 lakh to Rs 22.2 lakh. This is almost three times the expected price of India-spec i20. Below is detailed price list of 2020 i20 in the UK.

2020 i20 UK Variants Price in £ Price in Rs Lakh SE iMT 18,595 17.67 SE DCT 19,845 18.86 Premium iMT 20,795 19.76 Premium DCT 22,045 20.95 Ultimate iMT 22,095 21.00 Ultimate DCT 23,354 22.20

Apart from being loaded with more features, the new gen i20 in the UK is also longer. Where the India-spec i20 is going to be under sub 4 meter in length, the UK spec Hyundai i20 longer at 4040 mm.

It is not clear whether this has actually resulted in any added benefit in terms of interior space of boot space. It is possible that due difference in bumper styling this length is over 4 meter for UK spec model. Take a look at the dimensions of UK-spec i20 below.

Length 4040mm Width 1775mm Height 1450mm Wheelbase 2580mm Boot 352 liters Boot with rear seats down 1165 liters Brakes All Disc Alloys 16 / 17 inches Tyres Michelin 225/45-17 Kerb Wt 1090-1225 kgs Payload 420-535 kgs Gross Wt 1620-1650 kgs Ventilated seats Yes Auto Dimming IRVM Yes LED Headlamp Yes LED DRL Yes Heated steering wheel Yes Parking Camera Yes Bose Speakers Yes Airbags 6

In terms of design, the 2020 i20 clearly looks a like a new generation vehicle with some heavy updates on the exteriors. While the profile has majorly remained similar to the previous gen model, aesthetically there are multiple design changes which makes the i20 look futuristic, agile and partly European. Being a Hyundai, the international spec i20 has come out as a heavily loaded package. It remains to be seen what all features will be available on the Indian model.

Trims and Powertrain Options in India

Leaks have revealed that Hyundai will be launching the 2020 i20 in 4 different trims, Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O), typical Hyundai nomenclature, to be honest. The powertrain options will be majorly borrowed from the Hyundai Venue.

The combinations include a 1.2 litre petrol motor which will come along with a Manual Transmission and a CVT. The second petrol engine will be a 1 litre turbo petrol motor which will be offered with a DCT and an iMT. The third engine choice will be of the 1.5 litre diesel engine which will come mated to a MT as standard. There will be no automatic transmission option available for the diesel motor. Take a look at the new i20 for UK, in detailed images below.