Hyundai Achieves 90 Lakh Car Sales In 25 Years – Becomes No 1 SUV Brand

Hyundai is the 2nd largest passenger car maker of India

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) celebrates its Silver Jubilee in India on 6th May 2021. To date, the company has spent over $4 billion (Rs.28,000 crores) in terms of investments and plans even more such investments in the years to come. HMIL offers direct and indirect employment to over 2.5 lakh people and has become not on the country’s first provider of Smart Mobility Solutions but is also the largest exporter in India.

The HMIL story goes back to 6th May 1996 when the first foundation was laid at the company manufacturing unit in Irungattukkottai in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Production at this plant commenced in September 1998 thus making it the first manufacturing unit outside of Korea.

Journey to 90 Lakh

Over the past 25 years, the company has forged ahead from strength to strength. The Hyundai Santro was the first car to be launched in India with an MPFI engine while the i20 came in next, creating a new premium hatchback segment. A household name in terms of mobility, HMIL commanded a market share of 17.4 percent in CY2020.

HMIL has set many landmarks over the past 25 years. It has achieved 9 million (90 lakh) unit sales, invested over $4 billion and currently has a total of 1154 sales and 1298 service outlets in the country. It is outstanding sales of the company’s SUV models that have made it the No.1 SUV brand in India with 1,80,237 units sold in CY2020 itself while export operations span 88 global markets. Exports have surpassed the 30 lakh unit milestone in 2020, increasing two fold from 5 lakh units in 2008 to 10 lakh units in 2010 and then on to 20 lakhs in 2014.

HMIL is also credited with many ‘Firsts’. It was the first in India to offer the Kona Electric, a fully electric SUV. It also brought in the first connected SUV, the Venue and the first automaker to offer online end to end retail program – ‘Click to Buy’. HMIL introduced the first intelligent iMT clutch free manual transmission and also Turbo GDi petrol engines which currently power the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Verna, i20, Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

Zero Waste and Energy Utilization at Chennai Plant

The HMIL plant in Chennai, which supports the Government of India’s Make in India initiative, boasts of zero water wastage with 100 percent water recirculation facility and rain water harvesting. The company targets 85 percent energy utilization from renewable sources in the current year and 33 percent expansion under green cover.

14 percent of cars produced at this plant are dispatched via an eco-friendly rail route thus bringing down carbon footprint by a great extent. The HMIL plant complies with Industry 4.0 norms with 650 4th Generation robots and use of AI in the manufacturing process. The company reached its highest monthly output of 71,000 units in Dec 20.

Hyundai Connected Car Sales Touch 1 Lakh Units

The Hyundai Venue was launched in May 2019 and in the 20 months of launch, sales have touched the lakh unit mark. This connected car comes in with a built in eSIM allowing users access to in car features such as managing AC controls and engine via a smartphone app. The Venue also receives over the air software updates.

The company offers their cars with a variety of 7 petrol engine, 4 diesel engines, 2 CNG engines and 1 electric. A wide range of gearbox options ranging from manual, iMT and Automatic – AMT, 6AT, 8AT, IVT and DCT are also on offer. Of total SUV sales of 7.2 lakh units in 2020, HMIL sold 1,80,237 units led by 96,989 units of the Creta and 82,428 units of the Venue thus allowing the company increase its market share in the SUV space from 22.71 percent in CY2019 to 25.48 percent in CY2020.