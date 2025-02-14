Hyundai India Celebrates 25 Years Of Car Exports – 150 Countries, 37 Lakh Cars Exported From India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has completed 25 years of exporting passenger vehicles from India, maintaining its position as the country’s largest exporter in the segment. Since beginning exports in 1999, the company has shipped over 3.7 million vehicles to international markets.

Hyundai Car Exports From India

HMIL has exported its models to more than 150 countries over the years and currently serves over 60 countries. The Hyundai i10 series has surpassed 1.5 million units in exports, while the Verna family has crossed the 500,000 mark.

In 2024, Hyundai exported 158,686 vehicles, with Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru emerging as key markets. The company also reached the milestone of 1 million cumulative exports to Africa and introduced the Hyundai EXTER to South Africa. Manufactured exclusively in India, the EXTER is now the eighth Hyundai model available in that market.

Commenting on this export milestone, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director – HMIL said, “Hyundai Motor India Limited proudly stands as the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India on a cumulative basis. Having exported over 3.7 million units over the last 25 years, HMIL has earned significant amount of forex for the nation, while putting India on the world map for its manufacturing mettle. This is testimony to the increasing level of trust on Indian engineering and popularity of Indian craftmanship worldwide.

Aiming to become the largest export hub for Hyundai outside South Korea, we aspire to continue our growth trajectory in the coming years. Aligned to our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ our resolve to serve global customers with a wide range of smart mobility solutions will continue to grow stronger as we commit ourselves to Make in India, Made for the World.”

Hyundai’s export portfolio includes models such as the Creta, Alcazar, Verna, Exter, and i10, which continue to gain traction in global markets. With a focus on expanding its reach, Hyundai aims to strengthen its presence in international markets while supporting India’s position as a key manufacturing base.