Hyundai India Confirms New Launches – 20 ICE Cars, 6 EVs

Despite headwinds, Hyundai has posted better-than-expected results with a focus on SUVs, premiumization and green mobility

Hyundai has declared its FY25 and Q4 FY25 results, revealing challenges across the domestic market. However, exports registered double-digit growth in Q4 FY25. Let’s take a look at all the key data points and announcements made by Hyundai in its FY25 and Q4 FY25 financial results.

Domestic sales down, exports grow

Due to softening of demand linked to macroeconomic uncertainties and a high base from the previous years, Hyundai domestic sales in FY25 were down by 2.6% YoY. Sales were at 5,98,666 units in FY25, as compared to 6,14,721 units in FY24. Similarly, domestic sales in Q4 FY25 were down by 4.2% YoY. Sales in Q4 FY25 were at 1,53,550 units, as compared to 1,60,317 units in Q4, FY24.

Hyundai exports in FY25 were at 1,63,386 units. That’s a marginal growth of 0.1%, as compared to 1,63,155 units exported in FY24. Export growth in Q4 FY25 was much better at 14.1% YoY. A total of 38,100 units were exported in Q4 FY25, as compared to 33,400 units in Q4, FY24. Hyundai has been exporting cars from India for the last 25 years and is the country’s largest exporter if one looks at cumulative numbers till date.

Even with multiple challenges, Hyundai has posted a strong EBITDA of 12.9% in FY25. In Q4 FY25, the EBITDA is at 14.1%. However, PAT (Profit After Tax) is down by 6.9% YoY in FY25 and by 3.7% YoY in Q4 FY25. While currently facing headwinds, Hyundai is confident that the market situation will improve going forward. Hyundai will continue to focus on effective cost management and optimized operations to improve profits.

Hyundai India Confirms New Launches

26 Product launches – To strengthen its market presence, Hyundai will be introducing 26 products by FY2030. These will include entirely new models, new-gen versions of existing cars and equipment upgrades. There will be 20 ICE products and 6 EV models. Hyundai will also step up its focus on eco-friendly powertrains such as Hybrids.

Largest export hub – Hyundai is looking to develop India as their largest export hub outside of South Korea. Exports have been robust and further growth is anticipated with new products and upgrades. For FY26, Hyundai is anticipating volume growth in exports at around 7-8%.

Pune plant operations – To meet increased demand for its cars across both domestic and international markets, Hyundai will commence operations at its new plant in Pune in FY26. This is Hyundai’s third plant in India. It is an advanced facility with the capability to manufacture both ICE cars and EVs. The plant utilizes energy-efficient technologies, which will help the brand to achieve its carbon neutrality goals by 2045.

Dividend declaration – For FY25, Hyundai has declared a dividend of Rs 21 per share. That’s a payout ratio of 30%. As may be recalled, Hyundai launched India’s largest-ever IPO in FY25. After listing, the stock was included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Index. In February 2025, HMIL was India’s only large-cap stock to be included in MSCI. HMIL is also part of NIFTY Next 50, BSE 500 and other Indices.