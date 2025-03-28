Hyundai India Debuts in NIFTY and BSE Key Indices – Marks Another Milestone Since IPO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s second-largest car manufacturer, has achieved another major financial milestone with its inclusion in several prestigious Indian capital market indices. Following its stock market debut on October 22, 2024, HMIL has now been included in the NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 500, S&P BSE 500, and other benchmark indices, highlighting its robust business fundamentals, consistent growth, and increasing market relevance.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director – Hyundai Motor India, said, “As a listed entity, we are elated to cross yet another important milestone. By becoming a part of prestigious Indian capital market indices such as the NIFTY Next 50 and S&P BSE 500, we have fortified HMIL’s standing in the Indian stock exchanges, reinforcing its market presence and credibility. As India grows, HMIL will continue to grow intrinsically with it, along with a constant focus on driving innovation, improving operational

efficiencies, and making strategic investments that will strengthen our business outlook and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.”

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has included Hyundai Motor India in several of its key indices, including:

– Broad-based indices: NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 200, NIFTY 500, NIFTY Large Midcap 250, NIFTY Total Market

– Thematic indices: NIFTY EV & New Age Automotive, NIFTY India Manufacturing, NIFTY India New Age Consumption, NIFTY MNC, NIFTY Rural, NIFTY Transportation & Logistics

Additionally, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has included HMIL in:

– Broad-based indices: BSE 500, BSE All Cap, BSE Large Cap, BSE Large Midcap

– Sector and industry index: BSE Consumer Discretionary

– Strategy indices: BSE Quality Index, BSE Select IPO

Notably, in the MSCI Global Standard Index rejig on February 28, 2025, HMIL was the only Indian large-cap stock to be included, further establishing its growing global investor appeal.

Hyundai’s robust financial performance in the Indian market has supported this milestone. In calendar year 2024, HMIL recorded its highest-ever annual domestic sales of 6,05,433 units, marking the third consecutive year of record-breaking sales. This achievement underlines Hyundai’s strong brand equity, wide product portfolio, and customer-centric approach in India.