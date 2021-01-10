Hyundai Kona Electric Rs 1.5 Lakh Discount Jan 2021 – Grand i10 NIOS, Santro, Elantra

Hyundai currently offers as many as eleven products in the Indian market including Venue, Creta, Grand i10 Nios, i20 and Verna

Hyundai Motors India Ltd. (HMIL) is offering heavy discounts at the start of a new year. Under the company’s New Year offers, several of its models are being offered with attractive benefits. This even includes its electric crossover Kona Electric.

This is the first time that the South Korean automaker is offering its EV with a sizeable benefit ever since it was launched in India back in 2019. Hyundai is offering a cash discount of a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh. The EV is currently retailed at a starting price of Rs 23.75 lakh and goes up to Rs 23.94 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

It is to be noted that the discount is only valid on 2020 model year and not on the 2021 model year. White colour Kona EV 2020 MY is offered with Rs 50k discount, while any other colour comes with a flat Rs 1.5 lakh cash discount.

Benefits on Santro, Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai’s entry-level model Santro is also being offered with attractive benefits. It is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 across its range. While the base model is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, higher Magna, Sports and Asta trims are being offered with a discount of Rs 20,000. Similarly, Grand i10 Nios is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 across its range except for diesel-powered variants.

The 1.2-litre petrol and CNG variants of Grand i10 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 5000 whereas the turbo petrol variant is being offered with a healthy discount of Rs 25,000. Its sedan sibling Aura is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 across the range.

Its naturally aspirated petrol and diesel-powered variants are offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 whereas the turbo petrol-powered variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000.

Recent Price Hike

The manufacturer, however, is not offering any sort of benefits for models such as the new generation i20, Venue, Verna, Creta and Tucson. The company recently hiked prices for all its offerings in India. The price hike ranged from Rs. 7,521 to Rs. 32,880 and took effect from the first day of 2021.

Upcoming Models

Among new launches, the latest addition to Hyundai’s lineup was the third generation i20 which was launched in November 2020. The premium hatchback competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. The brand has also lined up a few more launches in the coming future which includes a seven-seater version of Creta and a Tata HBX rivalling subcompact UV codenamed AX1.