Hyundai India EV Network Delivers 23 Lakh Units of Clean Energy – Cuts 16 Lakh kg CO2 Emissions

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), a leading player in the country’s automotive sector, has announced a major milestone in its electric mobility journey. The company’s growing EV charging network has already delivered over 23 lakh units of clean energy through more than 1.8 lakh charging sessions, helping prevent 16 lakh kg of CO2 emissions in the process.

Building a reliable EV ecosystem

As of August 2025, Hyundai has installed 119 public fast charging stations across India, with the goal of scaling up to 600 stations nationwide. These chargers are strategically placed along highways, within major cities, and at Hyundai dealerships, ensuring easy access for EV users. Hyundai has also expanded its EV retail presence to 542 outlets across 238 cities, reflecting its push towards making EV ownership mainstream.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, HMIL said: “At Hyundai Motor India, we are strongly positioned to lead the acceleration of EV adoption across the country. Leveraging Hyundai Motor Company’s global expertise in EV and battery technologies, we’ve introduced cutting-edge products like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and CRETA Electric. Alongside this, we are actively building a comprehensive EV ecosystem designed to ease range anxiety and provide seamless charging access for both Hyundai and non-Hyundai EV customers – across major highways, key urban centers and HMIL dealerships. We have significantly expanded our EV retail footprint with 542 sales outlets across 238 cities, as of August 2025. In alignment with the Government of India’s vision for mass mobility electrification, HMIL remains committed to strategic investments in both new-age EV platforms and robust charging infrastructure.”

Key highlights of HMIL’s charging network

Fast-charging infrastructure: 119 fast charging stations already operational, with multiple configurations such as 150 kW, 60 kW and 30 kW DC chargers.

Prime locations: Chargers installed at highways and urban hubs, often near restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping areas.

Customer convenience: Marshals present at many locations during peak hours, along with 24×7 CCTV surveillance.

High reliability: Charging stations boast over 97% uptime.

Focus regions: Dedicated plan for Tamil Nadu with 100 charging stations, 16 already live and 30 expected by the end of 2025.

Digital-first experience

Through the myHyundai app, customers can access over 20,000 charging points across HMIL and partner networks, covering discovery, booking, and digital payments. Hyundai has also introduced Hyundai Pay, India’s first in-car payment system for EV charging, already integrated with 1,200+ points. Every Hyundai EV comes with optional home charging packages, offering 7.4 kW or 11 kW chargers and connected systems to ensure convenience for customers.

Hyundai’s EV charging efforts are not limited to its own customers — the stations are open for all EV users, thereby contributing to India’s wider carbon neutrality goals. With reliability, accessibility, and customer-centric technology, HMIL aims to position itself at the forefront of India’s sustainable mobility journey.