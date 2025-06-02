Hyundai India May 2025 Sales – Domestic and Exports

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported total sales of 58,701 units in May 2025, registering a 7.63% year-on-year decline compared to 63,551 units sold in May 2024. The sales tally includes 43,861 units in the domestic market and 14,840 units exported.

Hyundai India May 2025 Sales

While domestic sales fell by 10.76% (down from 49,151 units in May 2024), exports recorded a positive growth of 3.06%, up from 14,400 units a year ago.

In terms of month-on-month (MoM) performance, Hyundai saw a marginal decline of 1.16% as compared to April 2025 when it sold 44,374 units in the domestic market. The company attributed the drop in domestic volumes to the impact of a scheduled biannual maintenance shutdown at its Chennai plant, which affected the availability of key models.

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, HMIL, said: “HMIL’s total sales volume for May 2025 stood at 58,701 units. May is a month of our routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at our Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models. We continue to witness consistent growth in our exports volume and this is a testament to the ‘Make in India, Made for the World’ philosophy that we passionately uphold. Going forward, we remain hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation.”

Creta Drives Momentum in SUV Space

Despite the dip in overall domestic numbers, Hyundai’s flagship SUV, the new Creta, continues to perform exceptionally well. With its refreshed design, premium features, and multiple powertrain choices including ICE and EV, the Creta has maintained its leadership in the 4.3m SUV segment. It has consistently ranked among India’s top-selling passenger vehicles in recent months and is a key pillar of Hyundai’s volume strategy.

New-Gen Venue Coming Soon

Hyundai is also gearing up to launch the next-generation Venue later this year. The new Venue is expected to feature significant updates in design, interiors, and equipment, including ADAS, a larger touchscreen, and connected car tech. This launch is expected to give Hyundai a strong boost in the competitive sub-4m SUV space.