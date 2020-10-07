Hyundai India Plant Beats Hyundai China In Car Production For First Time

The Beijing Plant has double the installed capacity as compared to that of the Hyundai Chennai Plant

The Hyundai Motor India manufacturing plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, has emerged as the company’s second largest production base, following their mother plant in home country South Korea, for the year 2019. As per information released, the Chennai plant, which has an installed capacity of 6,96,000 units, saw production to the tune of 6,82,000 units in 2019.

This means, for ever 1 minute in 2019, Hyundai produced 1.3 cars (or almost 4 cars in 3 minutes) from Chennai plant. Production at the company’s Beijing plant stood at 6,58,000 units. The Beijing plant has installed capacity of 13,50,000 units thus making total production for 2019 at 50 percent of this capacity while the Chennai plant production stood at 97 percent.

Korea plant tops production capacity

Hyundai Motor Company has eight production plants across the globe. Apart from the South Korean plant and Beijing unit, there are also production units in US, India, China, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Russia while there is another one in Indonesia which is currently under construction.

The company’s Irungattukottai plant in Chennai is from where the Hyundai cars like Creta, Venue, NIOS, Aura, Santro, i20, etc are produced. Models such as the Elantra, Mistra, Lafesta, iX25 (Chinese Creta), iX35, etc are produced at the company’s China unit.

Hyundai India Production in 2020

This year, Hyundai India was on road to produce even more cars. But the nation wide lockdown announced on 24th March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, might prove to be a problem. All production activity was stopped and during the lockdown from March 24 to May 8, 2020 production was at zero units. It was on 8th May that production commenced making just 200 units per day.

With production gradually being increased, the automaker saw total sales of 1.73 lakh units in the April to Sep 2020 period. Sep sales stood at 50,313 units, up 9.83 percent as compared to Aug 2020 sales. In the coming months, the company expects to maintain optimum levels so as to meet with demand.

Projected wholesales for 2020

Hyundai Motors India Limited has projected wholesales for 2020 at 5,25,000 units as against 5,10,000 units in 2019 relating to an increase of 2.9 percent. Conversely, growth is projected at 12.3 percent for China to 7,30,000 units in 2020 as compared to 6,50,000 units in 2019.

Over the past 18 months Hyundai launched the new Kona, Venue, Elantra, Aura, Creta, Verna, Nios and Tucson in India. This new portfolio and range of products has allowed the company to see increased volumes especially since Hyundai is the only company offering BS6 models in petrol, diesel, turbo and CNG variants. The company has become a market leader in the SUV, Compact SUV segments with the Creta and Venue while entry level models like the Santro, Grand i10 and Aura also sees healthy demand. The company now gets ready to launch new gen i20 in India.

