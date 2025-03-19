Hyundai India Price Hike April 2025 – Up To 3% Increase Announced

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a price increase of up to 3% across its vehicle lineup, effective April 2025. The decision comes in response to rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses. The extent of the price hike will vary depending on the model and variant.

Hyundai’s Official Statement on the Price Adjustment

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, addressed the price increase, stating, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we strive to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in operational expenses, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. The price increase will be effective in April 2025. We remain committed to making consistent internal efforts to minimise any future impact on our valued customers.”

Industry-Wide Price Hikes Across Automakers

Hyundai is not the only automaker increasing prices; almost all leading manufacturers in India, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Kia, and Honda, have announced price hikes effective from April 2025. Rising input costs, supply chain challenges, and higher operational expenses have compelled manufacturers to adjust prices to sustain profitability while maintaining product quality.

Impact on Hyundai’s Vehicle Lineup

The quantum of the price hike will depend on the specific model and variant. While Hyundai has not disclosed the exact breakdown, buyers planning to purchase a Hyundai vehicle before April 2025 may consider buying earlier to avoid the upcoming price increase. This adjustment aligns with industry-wide trends, as automakers across India navigate inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating commodity prices in the automotive sector.

Hyundai Motor India reported total domestic sales of 47,727 units in February 2025, marking a 4.93% decline compared to 50,201 units sold in February 2024. The Creta and Venue emerged as the top-selling models, with the Creta (including EV variant) recording 16,317 units, a 6.81% YoY growth, and the Venue selling 10,125 units, achieving a 13.34% increase over last year. However, several other models saw a decline.

Exter experienced a sharp 29.29% drop, selling 5,361 units against 7,582 units last year, while the i20 hatchback registered a similar 29.31% decline, with 3,627 units sold. The Verna, Tucson, and IONIQ 5 also reported significant double-digit declines in February 2024.