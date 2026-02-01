Hyundai India Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In January 2026

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has started 2026 on a strong note, reporting its highest-ever monthly sales performance in the Indian market. In January 2026, Hyundai recorded domestic sales of 59,107 units, marking a 9.45% year-on-year growth compared to 54,003 units sold in January 2025.

Total sales, including exports, stood at 73,137 units, up 11.48% YoY from 65,603 units in the same month last year. The strong performance was driven by sustained demand in the domestic market, improved export momentum and record monthly sales for select models.

Domestic Sales Rise, Strong MoM Recovery

Compared to December 2025, when Hyundai sold 42,416 units domestically, January 2026 sales grew sharply by 39.35% MoM, aided by improved supply, fresh enquiries and strong demand for compact SUVs and entry sedans.

Hyundai’s compact SUV Venue and compact sedan Aura played a key role in this growth. Venue clocked 12,413 units, while Aura posted 7,978 units, with both models achieving their highest-ever monthly sales since launch.

Exports See Healthy Growth

Hyundai’s export performance also showed healthy traction. In January 2026, exports stood at 14,030 units, registering a 20.95% year-on-year growth over 11,600 units in January 2025. Export volumes contributed meaningfully to Hyundai’s overall sales tally, reinforcing India’s role as a key production hub for global markets.

Mr. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said: “January 2026 marks a defining chapter in Hyundai Motor India’s journey. Achieving our highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, alongside highest-ever total sales of 73,137 units with a strong 11.5% year-on-year growth, reflects not only Hyundai’s brand leadership but also the collective strength of our people, partners and customers. The remarkable 20.9% growth in exports to 14,030 units underscores the trust brand Hyundai continues to inspire across global markets. As we look ahead in the year, we will continue to lead with purpose – creating enduring value for our customers, empowering our stakeholders and shaping the future of mobility in India.”

Outlook

With record-breaking monthly sales, improving export momentum and strong performances from high-volume models like Venue and Aura, Hyundai has set a positive tone for the rest of 2026. The company is expected to maintain focus on volume drivers while also preparing for upcoming product updates and new launches across ICE, hybrid and electric segments in the Indian market.