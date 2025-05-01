Hyundai India Sales April 2025 – Records 9 Million Milestone, Enters 30th Year Of Operations

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has released its sales report for April 2025, highlighting a mixed performance across domestic and export markets. While domestic sales saw a double-digit decline, Hyundai’s export figures surged impressively. Adding to the milestone chart, Hyundai India has now officially crossed 9 million units in cumulative domestic sales since it began operations in the country.

Domestic Sales Down, Exports Up

In April 2025, Hyundai sold 44,374 units in the Indian market, registering a 11.61% YoY decline compared to 50,201 units in April 2024. The drop is even more pronounced on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, with March 2025 sales having stood at 51,820 units, marking a 14.37% decline.

Despite the domestic slowdown, Hyundai’s exports rose sharply by 21.48% YoY, with 16,400 units shipped in April 2025 versus 13,500 units in the same period last year. This export performance offered significant relief to Hyundai’s overall sales tally.

9 Million Domestic Sales Milestone

Despite the temporary slowdown, Hyundai India has reached a significant milestone by crossing 9 million cumulative domestic sales since it started operations. This achievement underscores Hyundai’s long-standing presence and growing customer base in the Indian automotive market.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “As we enter the 30th year of our operations in India on 6th May 2025, we are proud of our commitment to our country, that has led us to achieve the milestone of 9-million-unit sales in the Indian market since our inception in 1996.

While the domestic market continues to face headwinds on account of various macro-economic factors, we continue to champion ‘Make in India, Made for the World’ emphasizing HMIL’s strong focus on exports. This has resulted in a robust 21.5% YoY growth in export volumes in April 2025 and 16.2% growth during January to April 2025 as compared to same period in the previous year. Overall, we remain dedicated to enhancing value for our customers as we gear up to commence operations at our new plant at Talegaon in Q4 of this calendar year.”