Hyundai India Sales Breakup June 2021 – Creta, Venue, i20, NIOS, Alcazar

Hyundai India reported a 90 percent YoY growth in June 21 and a 62 percent MoM growth with the Creta being its best-selling model

Hyundai India, the second largest PV maker in the country has reported a significant sales growth for June 2021. Sales in the past month stood at 40,496 units, a 90 percent YoY increase over 21,320 units sold in June 2020 while MoM sales increased 62 percent over 25,001 units sold in May 2021. Hyundai currently holds a 15.9 percent market share, a decrease of 8.3 percent over that held in May 2021.

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV

The Hyundai Creta continued to dominate the company sales list with 9,941 units dispatched in June 21, up 38 percent YoY as against 7,207 units sold in June 20. MoM sales surged 32 percent as sales in May 21 had stood at 7,527 units. The Hyundai Creta sees some rivalry in the new Skoda Kushaq recently launched while Maruti Suzuki, apart from the Brezza and S-Cross, is also planning a new entrant into this segment.

Dealer dispatches of the Hyundai i10 Grand increased significantly in June 21. Sales which had stood at 3,593 units in June 20, increased 145 percent to 8,787 units in June 21. MoM sales also increased 131 percent following 3,804 units sold in May 21.

The i20 premium 5 seater hatchback was in a third spot above the Venue. It also saw its sales increase substantially in June 21 with a 133 percent sales hike to 6,333 units up from 2,718 units sold in June 20. May 21 sales had stood at 3,440 units relating to a MoM increase of 84 percent.

Venue And Alcazar In Demand

Strong sales were also reported for the Venue and the new Alcazar while the Verna executive sedan and Santro were lower down the order with both reporting increased sale both in terms of YoY and MoM basis. Alcazar dispatches to dealerships, which had stood at 1,360 units in May 21, prior to the vehicle being launched, increased 128 percent to 3,103 units in June 21.

Hyundai’s Creta-based 7-seat Alcazar SUV was officially launched in the country on June 18. The company that had commenced dispatches of the Alcazar SUV to dealers ahead of launch claimed to have received 4,000 bookings until price announcement.

At No. 8 on the list, the Hyundai Santro has reported dispatches of 2,039 units in June 21, up 35 percent YoY over 1,513 units sold in June 20 while MoM sales increased 82 percent with 1,122 units sold in May 21. Hyundai also noted positive sales for the Tucson and Elantra while sales of the Kona electric dipped 56 percent YoY with 16 units sold in June 20 to just 7 units in June 21. May sales were also at 7 units.

Next, Hyundai has plans to launch i20 N Line variant in India this year. It will be more powerful version of the i20 Turbo, and is expected to come with sporty updates like twin exhaust canisters, red brake calipers, wider tyres, lower ground clearance, etc.