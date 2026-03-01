Hyundai India Sales Feb 2026 – Highest-Ever Feb Total Sales At 66,134 Units

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported its highest-ever total sales for the month of February, clocking 66,134 units in February 2026. This marks a strong 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 58,727 units sold in February 2025. The milestone also includes Hyundai’s highest-ever domestic sales for any February since its inception in India.

Domestic Sales Cross 52,000 Units

Hyundai recorded domestic sales of 52,407 units in February 2026, up 9.8% YoY from 47,727 units in February 2025. This makes it the company’s best-ever February domestic performance. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, however, domestic sales declined by 11.3% compared to January 2026, when Hyundai had sold 59,107 units. Despite the sequential dip, the YoY growth highlights sustained demand momentum.

Exports contributed 13,727 units in February 2026, registering a robust 24.8% YoY growth over 11,000 units shipped in February 2025. The strong export performance played a key role in pushing Hyundai’s total monthly sales to a record February high.

Total Sales – Best February Ever

With combined domestic and export volumes of 66,134 units, Hyundai achieved its highest-ever February tally. The 7,407-unit increase over last year underlines steady growth across both domestic and overseas markets.

Commenting on the February 2026 sales results, Mr. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO – HMIL, said: “We kicked-off 2026 on a high note achieving our highest-ever monthly sales in January and the momentum continues in February. With a total sales (domestic plus exports) of 66,134 units, the highest for any February in our history, we posted a robust growth of 12.6% YoY. This includes domestic sales of 52,407 units, also the highest-ever February sales since inception.

As we approach completing 30 years in our great country, our ambition is very clear – to make cutting?edge connected technology accessible to all while elevating every ownership experience and carrying the spirit of Hyundai from India to the world.”

Overall, Hyundai’s February 2026 performance reflects healthy YoY growth, record-breaking February volumes and strong export traction, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturers.