Hyundai India Sales Grow 9% In May 2026 – Domestic Sales Near 48k Units

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced domestic sales of 47,837 units in May 2026, marking a growth of 9.07% compared to 43,861 units sold in May 2025. Including exports of 13,300 units, Hyundai’s total sales stood at 61,137 units last month, up 4.15% from 58,701 units recorded in the corresponding month last year.

Hyundai India Sales May 2026

The company continued its positive momentum in the domestic market, adding 3,976 units over May 2025 volumes. However, on a month-on-month basis, domestic sales declined by 7.83%, down from 51,902 units sold in April 2026. The decline of 4,065 units is largely in line with broader industry trends, as manufacturers adjust dispatches following strong year-end and festive demand in previous months.

While domestic demand remained strong, exports declined by 10.38% YoY to 13,300 units, compared to 14,840 units shipped in May 2025. This impacted overall growth, limiting total sales growth to 4.15% despite robust domestic performance.

FY27 Begins On A Strong Note

Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated that the company has continued its strong momentum into May 2026. He highlighted that Hyundai registered domestic sales growth of 9.1% and total sales growth of 4.1% during the month.

The company also posted a strong start to FY27. During the first two months of the financial year (April-May 2026), Hyundai recorded cumulative domestic sales of 99,739 units, reflecting a 13% growth compared to 88,235 units sold during the same period of FY26.

Hyundai’s performance continues to be supported by its strong SUV lineup, led by models such as Creta, Venue, Exter, Alcazar and Tucson. The company is also expected to strengthen its portfolio further with upcoming products, including the next phase of its EV and hybrid strategy for the Indian market.

New Launches Announced

Hyundai has confirmed 2 brand new car launches for this fiscal year, one a sub 4m electric SUV, and the other a mid size SUV. Of these, it is the sub 4m electric SUV that will launch first, ahead of Diwali 2026. While the mid-size SUV (likely to be Bayon based crossover, which will sit below Creta) will launch early 2027 (Bharat Expo?). In addition, they also have the new gen Creta on test, that is also expected to launch sometime in coming months.