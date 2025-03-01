Hyundai India Sales in Feb 2025 At 58,727 Units – 47.7k Domestic, 11k Exports

Hyundai Motor India Reports Total Sales of 58,727 Units in February 2025 – Domestic Sales at 47,727 Units, Exports Grow by 6.8% YoY

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) registered total sales of 58,727 units in February 2025, reflecting a 2.93% decline compared to 60,501 units sold in February 2024. Domestic sales stood at 47,727 units, marking a 4.93% year-on-year decline from 50,201 units sold in February 2024. Month-on-month (MoM), domestic sales dropped 11.62%, down from 54,003 units in January 2025.

Hyundai India Sales Feb 2025

Meanwhile, Hyundai’s export performance remained strong, recording 11,000 units, up 6.8% YoY from 10,300 units in February 2024. This positive trend highlights Hyundai’s expanding global footprint and increasing demand for its Made-in-India vehicles.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “With a 6.8% YoY growth in export sales in February 2025, we are witnessing increasing global demand for our Made-in-India products, reflecting Hyundai’s strong acceptance worldwide. By optimizing exports, we will continue to reinforce HMIL’s position as a key export hub for Hyundai Motor Company. On the Domestic Sales front, despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market.”

Hyundai India SUVs Dominate

Hyundai Motor India has a diverse lineup of cars catering to various segments, including hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. Popular models like the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, and Verna continue to attract buyers with their feature-rich offerings. However, it is Hyundai’s SUV portfolio that has been the driving force behind its sales success in India. Models like the Exter, Venue, Creta, and Alcazar have consistently dominated their respective segments, thanks to their stylish design, tech-laden cabins, and strong performance.

The Creta, in particular, remains the country’s best-selling SUV in the segment and with the recent addition of Creta Electric, Hyundai continues to register higher sales with brand Creta. The Venue in the sub 4m SUV segment offers balanced package of features and efficiency. The Exter, Hyundai’s micro-SUV, has quickly gained traction among urban buyers, offering an affordable yet rugged option.

Meanwhile, the Alcazar, Hyundai’s premium three-row SUV, continues to attract families seeking a spacious and feature-packed offering. In the premium segment, Hyundai has the globally successful – New Tucson. With a strong SUV lineup and growing demand for high-riding vehicles, Hyundai remains a dominant force in India’s SUV market.