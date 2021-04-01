Hyundai India Sales March 2021 – Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai India reports highest sales in March 2021 for the quarter ender March 31, 2021

Hyundai Motor India Ltd reports cumulative sales of 64,621 units for March 2021. This is at 100 percent growth over volume reported in March 2020, up from 32,279 units. Volume growth is at over 32k units. Of this, domestic sales stood at 52,600 units, and exports at 12 021 units.

In March 2020, domestic wholesales was reported at 26,300. Volume growth is at 26.3k units. Bestsellers in the domestic market include Creta, Venue, i20 and Grand i10 NIOS. Exports were reported at just under 6k units, which takes exports growth to 101 percent in March 2021.

At present, growth spurts aren’t just the domain of Hyundai India. Market conditions continue to foster positive customer sentiment, and Hyundai continues to find itself in favour. Between both top sellers, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, the manufacturers have reported wholesales at a whopping figure upward of 2 lakh units.

Hyundai sales grows to 52,600 units

Following a year of uncertainties, business isn’t only back to normal, but it’s better. In February 2021, domestic wholesales was reported at 51,600 units, and MoM volume growth stands at a 1,000 units.

In January 2021, HMIL reported domestic sales of 52,005 units. In all, 2021 seems to be the whetstone that was long awaited. And march 2021 sales has been the strongest for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Q4 FY21 saw Hyundai sell over 1.5 lakh units in the domestic market.

And that’s not all. Hyundai has already laid the groundwork in its quest to dominate the UV market. And little seems to be in the way of their growth path. The auto manufacturer is all prepped for the launch of its 7-seater Alcazar in a few short days from now. While this isn’t planned to be a high volume product, the vehicle gives Hyundai the opportunity to operate in yet another UV segment.

7-seater Hyundai Alcazar launch

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “Hyundai Motor India has portrayed resilience and perseverance towards contributing to the revival of the Indian Auto Industry. With cumulative sales of 64,621 units in March 2021, HMIL has built further on the sales momentum achieved over the last few months. This performance has been backed by our super performer brands such as the Ultimate SUV – CRETA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, NIOS and the most awarded car of 2020, the all-new i20.”

He further said, “Adding to the already strong portfolio of Hyundai SUVs, the upcoming 7-seater SUV – ALCAZAR will further set a new paradigm in the segment. Going forward, we shall continue to make efforts so as to remain the Brand of Choice for our beloved customers.”