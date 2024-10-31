Hyundai Initium Hydrogen EV Debuts – 650 km Range, Coming H1 2025

With the new Hyundai Initium Hydrogen EV, the company previews its new ‘Art Of Steel’ design language, specific to future FCEVs

One of the leading car manufacturers in the world, Hyundai, has been a pioneer in ICE vehicles and has made significant advances in electric powertrains as well. The company even has a commendable approach to CNG powertrains in select markets like India. Now, the company proudly presents Initium Concept, previewing its Hydrogen aspirations.

Hyundai Initium Concept Debuts

Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to sustainable future and carbon neutrality, Hyundai has been taking great strides in Hydrogen fuel cell powertrains. The company just revealed its Initium Concept that will spawn a production model running on Hydrogen fuel-cells coming in the first half of 2025.

The company is set to physically showcase Initium Concept at LA Auto Show and Auto Guangzhou in November 2024. Initium Concept made its global premier at Clearly Committed event held by Hyundai at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang and it is the first vehicle to bear Hyundai’s new ‘Art Of Steel’ design language.

In Latin, Initium means beginning, or first. This concept vehicle will spawn a production FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) that will be unveiled in the first half of calendar year 2025. Hyundai has been researching on Hydrogen fuel powertrains for the past 27 years and Initium Concept is the first ever realization of it.

Art Of Steel Design Language

With Initium Concept, Hyundai showcased a new ‘Art Of Steel’ design language that represents company’s future Hydrogen portfolio. The main highlight of this design language is a ‘+’ sign seen in Initium’s lighting signature. Within Hyundai’s global lineup, this ‘+’ sign will be FCEV specific design cue.

The company is going for a SUV-inspired design blending city living with outdoor adventure. We can see a flat-ish bonnet, fat-ish fascia, rugged cladding, bold and inspiring lines and creases on the sheet metal among others. The rugged-looking roof rack with lighting elements lends a unique look, but might not be legal in many countries with in PV segment.

While the 21-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels lend a lot of muscle to Initium Concept, the rear quarter glass reminds me of Pontiac Aztec, which might not be a good thing. Rear gets a sleek tailgate, a ‘+’ insignia in tail lights and a quad-dot LED brake light. This quad-dot arrangement is common with newer Hyundai cars as it denotes ‘H’ in Morse code.

The main highlight of Initium concept is its Hydrogen powertrain that is capable of traveling 650 km in one filling. The fuel cell stack will generate electricity to charge the large battery, powering a 150 kW (201 bhp) electric motor. There’s V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature, enhanced structural strength and a 9 airbag system.