Hyundai Inster Cross Electric SUV Debuts – 360 Kms Range, 3.8m Length, ADAS

As compared to the regular Inster Electric SUV, the adventure focused Inster Cross e-SUV gets larger bumpers, added underbody protection, 17 inch wheels and a roof rack

It may be remembered that Hyundai had introduced the Inster electric SUV at the Busan International Mobility Show earlier this year. Now the company has come out with an adventure-focused variant called the ‘Inster Cross’. It will sport many off-road features and revised interiors though it will see no mechanical updates over its Inster counterpart.

Hyundai Inster Cross e-SUV

New Inster Cross e-SUV is set to enter production later in 2025 while it will be built at Hyundai’s manufacturing facility in Korea. Drawing the attention of a more adventure oriented set of buyers, Hyundai Inster Cross, though built on the same platform as Inster, will display a tougher stance over the latter. It will gain many off-road-focused design elements though it will see no mechanical changes. It gets front-wheel drive configuration.

This adventure focused electric SUV will sport the same colour options as seen on the Inster. These include Atlas White, Unbleached Ivory, Aero Silver Matte, Abyss Black Pearl and Tomboy Khaki while it will be marked by an exclusive Amazonas Green Matte colour option. Some of these exterior colour choices will also be offered in a two-tone scheme with a contrasting black roof.

Hyundai Inster Cross will also sport a revised body kit with 17 inch alloy wheels, blackened cladding, revised front and rear bumpers along with side skirt and roof rack. Measuring 3,825mm in length, 1,610 mm in width and 1,575mm in height, the Inster Cross, besides its diminutive stance, will bear a more rugged and adventure oriented look as compared to the standard model.

The interiors will see a single colour scheme of grey and lime yellow both on its seating and dashboard. It sports a pair of 10.25 inch screens for infotainment and drive display along with a multifunction steering wheel. The seats in front are of bench type while second row seats can either be folded flat or are in a 50:50 split with recline function. For better accessibility, the seats can also be slid forward and backward individually. The boot will be of 280 to 351 liter (9.9 to 12.4 cubic feet) capacity depending on configuration.

Hyundai Inster Cross e-SUV will also be fitted with several driver assistance features like its standard counterpart. In terms of safety, it will include an ADAS package with Highway Driving Assist 1.5, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering with Navigation Data along with an Autonomous Emergency Braking System.

Standard and Long Range Electric Powertrains

As is also seen on the Hyundai Inster, the Cross variant will also receive both standard and long range electric powertrains. The motor will offer 95 hp power or 113 hp power with battery capacity of 42 kWh or 49 kWh. The higher powered battery will be capable of an all-electric range (AER) of 359 kms (223 miles) WLTP range and support 120 kWh charging. Fast charging will be possible from 10%-80% in 30 minutes and supports 120 kWh DC charging.

With production set to commence from later this year, prices will be revealed closer to official launch. Inster Cross will make its way to markets across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region. For Indian markets, apart from an Inster-based EV, Hyundai also plans an onslaught into the electric SUV segment with the Creta EV along with electric versions of the Venue and Grand i10.