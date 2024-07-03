Hyundai Inster Electric SUV Walkaround – Interiors, Exteriors, Sunroof, Bootspace

As of now, Hyundai Inter launch date is still in the blur and the company is yet to reveal intended markets along with future sporty versions

Kia and Hyundai is on the offensive when it comes to launching new electric vehicles. Apart from their global EVs with high-volt architecture (EV lineup for Kia and Ioniq for Hyundai), both companies have made rapid advances in low-voltage architecture EVs as well. The latest of the latter, is Hyundai Inster and here’s a walkaround of this vehicle from Fully Charged Show.

Hyundai Inster Detailed Walkaround

Teased early last month, Hyundai took the veil off its new Inster EV late last month. This is an electric version of Casper ICE vehicle that is sold exclusively in South Korea as of now. The recently debuted Inster is not launched yet and the intended markets are currently unknown.

According to Hyundai, Inster name is inspired by the words ‘Innovate’ and ‘Intimate’ and fused with Casper. The video from Fully Charged Show demonstrates the exterior and interior highlights of this new Inster. This mainstream affordable electric offering carries a friendly design that should appeal to the masses.

On the outside, Inster’s overall silhouette has been carried over from the Casper with subtle design changes. Especially at the front and rear, Inster now carries a lot of Pixel-inspired design attributes seen on more expensive Ioniq models. We can see pixel-effect LED turn indicators and the same pixel effect is in tail light signature too.

Other notable attributes on the outside are round headlights with crosshair-like LED DRL signature, front charging port, thick B and C Pillars, swanky 17-inch alloy wheels, muscular side profile with sharp lines and wide haunches, along with crossover elements like roof rails, chunky body cladding, faux skid plates and the likes.

Modern interiors

We know Inster gained some length over Casper. More important gain is in the wheelbase. At 2,580 mm, Inster’s wheelbase unlocks a lot of interior room and the tall-boy design certainly helps in carving headroom. Boot space is a decent 280L. But with the optional sliding seats, boot space can be expanded to 351L!

Interiors look a lot more upmarket and sophisticated, especially compared to other Hyundai’s of this size. New steering wheel gets the 4-dot logo, which reads H in Morse Code. As it doesn’t have a transmission tunnel and a center console, Hyundai is offering a front bench. Gear selector is on the steering column and looks similar to the one we saw on India-spec Creta EV.

There are two 10.2-inch screens (one for infotainment, one for instrumentation), front ventilated seats, soothing pastel colour theme, single-pane sunroof, physical auto climate controls, funky seat upholstery, ambient lighting and more.

Powertrain-wise, Hyundai Inster offers a 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery options that are mated to 97 PS and 115 PS electric motors respectively. Range is 300 km for smaller battery and 355 km for the larger battery variant. Hyundai is offering 11 kW AC charging as standard and 125 kW DC charging.

