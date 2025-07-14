Hyundai Inster EV Euro NCAP Crash Test Ratings Out – Gets 4 Stars

With the launch of Inster EV, Hyundai stunned the world with its small cute-sy electric city car. This was an electric version of Casper crossover SUV which had been growing in popularity. Inster EV made big headlines when it was elected as 2025 World Electric Vehicle, owing to a combination of factors including design, powertrain, equipment and others.

Now, this small crossover electric SUV has been crash tested by Euro NCAP, which is regarded as one of the world’s most stringent crash test protocols. This little electric vehicle from Hyundai has scored a respectable 4 Stars in the stringent Euro NCAP crash safety tests. Let’s break down the analytics.

Hyundai Inster EV Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP conducted a series of crash tests recently and published detailed crash test results of them. Among these vehicles, Hyundai Inster EV was one of, if not, the smallest vehicle. Euro NCAP crash testing analysis including frontal impact tests, side impact tests and even a side pole impact test along with vulnerable road user protection and safety assist tests.

The analysis is divided into 4 parts – Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist. The Hyundai Inster EV crash tested by Euro NCAP was a 2025 model. This 5 door SUV of City and Supermini class weighed in at 1,358 kg. Test vehicles came with front and side airbags, belt pretensioners, load limiters, seatbelt reminders and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

It lacked a knee airbag, which are usually found in more expensive vehicles. Where active safety systems are concerned, Hyundai Inster EV had AEB (Auto Emergency Braking) for car to car scenarios, motorcyclists and vulnerable road users in forward. There was speed assistance, lane assist systems and even a driver fatigue detection system.

4 Star Crash Safety Rating

In the Adult Occupant Safety tests, Hyundai Inster EV scored 11.3 / 16 points in frontal impact, 10.9 / 16 points in lateral impact, 3.5 / 4 points in rear impact tests and 3.5 / 4 points in rescue and extrication test. This led to a 28.3 points which awarded it a 70% score in Adult Occupant Safety. Where Child Occupant Safety is concerned, Inster EV bagged a total of 40.1 points, yielding it an 81% score.

Breaking it down, we get 22.1 / 24 points in crash tests, 6 / 13 points in safety features and 12 / 12 points in CRS installation test. Further, Hyundai Inster EV scored a total of 44.2 points (70%) in Vulnerable Road Users and 12.1 points (67%) in Safety Assist tests.