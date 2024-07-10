Hyundai Inster EV Price Leaks – KRW 31.5 m (Approx Rs 18.99 L) For Top Variant

With localization, Hyundai Inster EV launch price in India will be much lower, starting at around Rs 10 lakh

Hyundai has plans to launch multiple new mass-market EVs in the coming years. The first of these will be the Creta EV, scheduled for 2025. It will be followed by Inster EV in 2026. Inster EV is based on the Casper sold across international markets. Ahead of its launch, prices have been revealed in South Korea.

Inster EV prices revealed

Hyundai Inster Inspiration variant is available at a starting price of 31,493,670 KRW. At current exchange rates, that works out at Rs 18.99 lakh. Inster EV Inspiration Trim is equipped with a 49kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It has a WLTP certified range of 355 km. Standard variants of Inster EV will be equipped with a 42-kWh battery pack. This offers a range of 300 km.

Hyundai is offering a number of personalization options at an additional cost. For example, the sunroof package will cost an additional 400,000 KRW (Rs 24,100). Similarly, users can choose from options such as Hyundai Smart Sense, Convenience Plus, Exterior Design, Parking Assist, Hi-Pass System, Interior Package (Two-tone) and Sound System. These are available in the price range of 200,000 KRW to 1,200,000 KRW (Rs 12,000 to Rs 72,400).

Inster EV is designed for delivering impressive performance as well as ensuring energy efficiency. Presence of a regenerative braking system will ensure a higher range. Other key features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, a 10.25-inch full LCD screen, 12-way power-adjustable driver seat and 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat. The EV has LED foot lamps, USB C-type fast charging port, premium sound system, surround view monitor and wireless phone charger. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are on offer.

Exterior and interior colour theme options

Users can choose from seven exterior colour options. It includes Atlas White, Cyber Gray Metallic, Shimmering Silver, Intense Blue, Deep Sea Blue, Abyss Black Pearl and Nocturne Gray Matte.

Interior colour theme options include Black One-tone (Synthetic Leather Seats), Beige/Khaki Brown Two-tone (Synthetic Leather Seats with Butter Yellow Accents) and Dark Gray One-tone (Synthetic Leather Seats with Pastel Orange Accents). With a wide range of exterior and interior colour theme options, Inster EV can target a larger segment of users.

Inster EV official accessories revealed

In South Korea, Hyundai Inster EV will offer a comprehensive range of accessories. It includes a wide variety of roof rack options and camping equipment. Accessories for the cabin include various trays, organizers and a sleeping board. A range of pet accessories will also be offered with Inster EV.

It is likely that Hyundai will manufacture Inster EV at the Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. Annual EV production target is around 90,000 units per annum. Creta EV count will be around 26,000, whereas the Inster EV production will be around 65,000 units. Along with the domestic market, Hyundai will also target overseas locations with its India-made mass-market EVs.