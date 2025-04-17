Hyundai Inster Wins 2025 World Electric Vehicle

The electric version of Hyundai Casper, called Inster, has been making big headlines ever since its launch. The biggest headline this small electric vehicle has generated by far has to be winning 2025 World Electric Vehicle Award announced at the grand stage of New York International Auto Show. Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai Inster Is 2025 World Electric Vehicle

In a recent post, we covered Kia Motors’ achievement where the EV3 was crowned 2025 World Car Of The Year. This is a major win for Hyundai Motor Company which is the parent organisation of Kia Motor Corporation. Apart from Kia’s, Hyundai has achievements of its own with their vehicles.

Hyundai is celebrating its fourth consecutive year when the company has had success stories at prestigious World Car Awards. 2025 marks Hyundai’s lead in one or more categories in World Car Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

Previous wins include Ioniq 5 N bagging 2024 World Performance Car and then we have 2023 and 2022 where Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 achieved ‘hat trick’ titles. Winners of prestigious World Car Awards are chosen by a jury consisting of 96 international journalists across 30 countries through a sealed ballot.

These accolades position Hyundai as a leading car manufacturer in automotive engineering, design and innovation. They also demonstrate Hyundai’s relentless pursuit to excellence, positioning itself as an important global car manufacturer that can manufacture products that appeal to masses across multiple global markets.

Hyundai Inster EV

Hyundai Inster was revealed in June 2024 and it is an electrified version of Casper crossover SUV. Soon, prices of Hyundai Inster were revealed at around KRW 31.5 million (approx Rs 19 lakh). A more rugged version called Inster Cross EV followed soon, which debuted around October 2024 and was launched in markets like UK.

Inster looks lively and attractive which will appeal to masses. The small size is advantageous for a city vehicle. It packs an impressive driving range of up to 370 km from a 49 kWh battery pack. Hyundai Inster also supports fast charging for convenience allowing users to take their Inster from 10% to 80% SOC in just 30 minutes.

Statement from Hyundai

“The Hyundai INSTER has been a winner with customers since we introduced it. It’s very gratifying that the experts on the prestigious World Car Awards jurors feel the same way. The combination of compelling design, range, enjoyable driving characteristics, intuitive infotainment and technology that customers appreciate is emblematic of Hyundai’s approach of delivering exceptional value to our customers.

The fact that our global portfolio is successful both commercially and critically speaks to the hard-working people throughout the Hyundai value chain who are delivering some of the best vehicles on the road today. Thank you to all the jurors for your service to this great industry,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.