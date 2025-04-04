Hyundai Insteroid Concept Revealed – Inster EV On Steroids

A gamified version of the popular Inster EV, the Insteroid concept boasts a radical design and specialized equipment

Over the years, we have seen numerous crazy car customizations. However, most of these are the creations of professional custom car builders. Carmakers also create exciting concepts, but truly whacky designs are not the norm. Only on some occasions do we see carmakers running wild with their concept ideas.

A relevant example is this Insteroid concept, created by Hyundai Motor’s European design team. It is designed to fit right into a Cyberpunk world with one of the wildest designs we have seen from Hyundai. Let’s explore the details of this fascinating concept car.

Hyundai Insteroid – Gaming-inspired concept car

It’s easy to guess that the name Insteroid comes from the combo of Inster + Steroid. The teaser video has the same theme, where Inster EV is shown transforming into the Insteroid concept car. In line with the gaming theme, the entire transformation of Inster EV is presented as a ‘glitch’.

It essentially conveys the message that the idea for Insteroid concept may have come from sources far more accomplished than human creativity and imagination. In the practical realm of human understanding, the Insteroid concept is of course the work of human minds. Crafted by Hyundai Motor’s European design team, the Insteroid concept is as radical as it gets.

This subcompact EV concept has gamified styling and features across exteriors and interiors. Some of the key features include a wide-body design, big wheels for racing and an extra-large wing spoiler at the rear. Air flaps are integrated into the wheel arches to achieve advanced aerodynamics.

Gamified interiors

Inside, the gamification of the cabin and cockpit is more intense. Some of the key features include a completely stripped-down look and feel, a roll cage, bucket seats and a specialized steering wheel. Sitting inside the Insteroid concept could be one of the best possible experiences of a 3D gaming environment.

Another interesting aspect is that all the control elements are fully adjustable. It includes everything from the buttons to the instrument cluster. Customization options with the Insteroid concept are quite similar to options available with video games. It also gives the feel of a garage-built track machine.

For a more immersive experience, the Insteroid concept has been equipped with a unique sound signature. There are various gaming-inspired features such as Message Grid and Beat House sound system. The Boost icon can be seen in multiple places, which enhances the gaming experience. Another notable feature is the Drift Mode, which unlocks more thrilling driving experiences.

Hyundai Insteroid – When is it launching?

While enthusiasts will surely be interested in driving the Insteroid, this concept is unfortunately not meant for production. Hyundai has clearly mentioned that Insteroid is all about pushing the boundaries of automotive design and challenging human creativity. It is not designed for the assembly line.

However, enthusiasts can always access the Inster EV, popular for its sporty profile and peppy performance. Hyundai Inster EV is available in multiple markets including its home market South Korea, Japan and Europe. It is expected that Hyundai will introduce the Inster EV in India around June 2026. It could be offered here at a starting price of around Rs 12 lakh.