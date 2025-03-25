Hyundai Insteroid Concept Teased With Wild Design – Inster EV On Steroids!

Around the middle of 2024, Hyundai launched Inster electric crossover and early this year, the company even launched a more adventurous-looking Inster Cross. Now, Hyundai has just teased the Insteroid Concept and it is an Inster on Steroids. This is a one-off concept that the company will soon unveil and it deserves your attention as it looks straight out of a Cyberpunk world.

Hyundai Insteroid Concept Teased

Small electric crossovers are quite common these days. Many brands are trying their hand in this genre. Hyundai has the Inster, which is an electric version of its small crossover SUV, Casper. When Hyundai launched Inster Cross, a slightly rudded-looking version of Inster, no one would have thought an Inster’s design could go any wilder than that.

Hyundai is proving them wrong with Insteroid Concept. If this name is ringing any bells in you. Yes, it quite literally means an Inster on Steroids. The name is quite literal and befitting this concept and it is one of the wildest car designs we have seen lately. It doesn’t look anything like an Inster and at the same time, is instantly identifiable as an Inster, which is a weird statement to make.

With Insteroid, Hyundai is demonstrating that they are not just about money making formulas and are willing to extract fun quotient in vehicular design. We have seen quite a few concepts from Hyundai where the company has just worked on making a cool looking car. With Insteroid Concept, Hyundai seems to have taken some inspiration from i20 WRC Racer.

Inster EV On Steroids!

While the pictures are blurry and dark, we can still understand the gravity of wildness this design is carrying. We can see a massive front bumper which protrudes outwards quite a bit. There’s no separate DRLs like Inster EV, but we have circular LED headlights with engulfing LED DRL signature. Bonnet has a large scoop which lends a lot of muscle.

Speaking of, the most amount of muscle Insteroid Concept has received is in the form of its flared wheel arches. These wheel arches are filled by large aero disc wheels wrapped with fat tyres. At the rear, we can see that Insteroid gets a large new bumper along with Pixel-design LED tail lights along with circular LED signatures like that at the front.

While we are at the rear, we have to address the elephant in this room, which is its ginormous roof spoiler. The teaser also shows Orange highlights along with a stripped out interior which is then populated by a roll cage. Hyundai is referring to Insteroid as a glitch in the car industry and it is not likely to pack the same powertrain as a standard Inster EV. Hyundai has not revealed whether it will be launched or it is just a celebration of their design direction.