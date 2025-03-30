Hyundai Ioniq 5 Does 666,255 km in 3.5 Years – Viral On KR Social Media

Simple calculations reveal that this Ioniq 5 has travelled around 541 km everyday for 3 years and 5 months, which is quite like a new record

When thinking about buying an electric car, customers often have some worries about battery life. However, latest-gen EVs have advanced battery packs that can deliver a robust performance even in the long term. A relevant example is this new post on social media, where an Ioniq 5 owner reveals his vehicle’s odometer reading at a staggering 666,255 km. Let’s check some more details revealed by the Ioniq 5 owner.

Trip to the moon and back

Information about this particular Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been posted on a Facebook page. The owner mentions it as a 2023 model, although exact details of the variant have not been provided. With an odometer showing a massive 666,255 km, the post has gone viral on South Korean social media. The owner is a salesman by profession. The super high odometer reading reveals that he must be travelling quite frequently.

According to the owner, this odometer reading of 666,255 km on his Ioniq 5 has come in just 3 years and 4~5 months. This is even more surprising, as it reveals that the owner must have been driving his Ioniq 5 for around 541 km every day, on an average. It includes Saturdays and Sundays and not a single day of rest for the last 3 years and 5 months. Assuming that the owner took rest on at least Sundays and wasn’t working on Korean official holidays, the average daily running would be even higher.

Covering 541 km in a day in South Korea means a driving time of around 5-6 hours. And that does not cover practical scenarios such as traffic congestion and rest breaks. As a salesman, the Ioniq 5 owner must also be managing his professional commitments such as visiting clients and attending meetings.

It is not mentioned if the owner was driving the car himself or if he had a driver working for him. The possibility of covering 666,255 km in 3.5 years seems more possible with a driver. However, there is no such information given. 666,255 km is just around 1 lakh km short of a round trip to the moon. If the owner maintains his current run rate, he can add 1 lakh km in less than a year.

Original battery lasted 580,000 km

Another mind boggling information revealed in the post is that the original battery of the Ioniq 5 lasted an impressive 580,000 km. That’s unpreceded, especially considering that actual battery warranty is much lower. It varies depending on the market. For example, the Ioniq 5 in the US and Australia is available with a battery warranty of 8-10 years. However, there’s a cap of 1.60 lakh km. That means this Ioniq 5 battery lasted 3.6 times the kilometres covered in the warranty.

Battery replaced free of cost by Hyundai

At 580,000 km, this Ioniq 5 had clearly travelled more distance than covered under the warranty. Even then, Hyundai replaced the battery completely free of cost. It is likely that Hyundai has treated this as an exceptional case and rewarded the owner accordingly.

In India, Hyundai had launched the Ioniq 5 in January 2023 at the Auto Expo. The EV is imported into India as CKD units and assembled at the company’s plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs 46.30 lakh. The Ioniq 5 in India is offered with an 8 year / 1.60 lakh km battery warranty. Product warranty is 3 years with unlimited kilometres.