Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Car India Launch This Year – Official

New Ioniq 5 is a part of Hyundai’s plans to launch a minimum of six new EVs by 2028

While Kia India gears up for launch of the EV6, Hyundai is set to bring in the new Ioniq 5 electric car to India. Launch date has not been announced, but Hyundai India confirmed that the launch will take place in the 2nd half of this year. Expect Hyundai Ioniq 5 India launch around October, around Diwali festive season.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is World Car of the Year (WCOTY) 2022 winner and marks the beginning of Hyundai’s BEV expansion plans in India. The term IONIQ is a combination of “ion” and “unique”. It will be built on the company’s highly acclaimed Skateboard Platform, E-GMP – Electric Global Modular Platform, under the company’s ‘Beyond Mobility’ aegis, while its interiors have been designed using several eco-friendly materials further enhancing the company’s sustainability endeavours.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Specs

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second electric vehicle from Hyundai after the Kona EV. Features include a U shaped dual LED lighting system, swooping bonnet, pop out door handles and LED tail lamps in a rectangular shape. It also gets 20 inch wheels, an integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna and raked glass at the rear.

The interiors boast of the brand’s Sensuous Sportiness philosophy with a spacious and minimalistic design. Premium interior features include a HUD, twin screens of 12 inches each with BlueLink connectivity while seats and other parts are made with eco-friendly material.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery packs of 72.6 kWh and 58 kWh. The 72.6 kWh battery offers a maximum range of 481 km while the smaller battery offers a maximum range of 385 km. Its 2WD variant gets a rear axle mounted electric motor offering 217 hp power and 350 Nm torque. The AWD variant sports two electric motors, each powering one axle, generating 305 hp power and 605 Nm torque.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is likely to be launched as a CKD. If that is the case, it will be assembled at their plant located on the outskirts of Chennai. Production could commence by late September ahead of its October 2022 debut while pricing is expected around Rs 35-45 lakhs ex-showroom. Hyundai is also planning to launch a small electric SUV in India.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Platform

Elaborating further on this new E-GMP platform that will not only make its way onto the new Ioniq 5 but will also spawn the next generation of electric vehicles from Hyundai, it is built on 4 key pillars.

1. Modularity – this platform can be used for varying body types and will sport a modularized battery system thus creating greater synergies with BEV component sharing.

2. Reliability – It comes in with a low center of gravity, made of Ultra High Strength Steel and receives 8-point battery mounting.

3. Usability – The E-GMP platform gets a flat floor allowing for flexible seating layout with innovative interior space, a sliding console and sliding 2nd row seats.

4. Performance – With a large battery capacity, improved handling and capability the E-GMP allows for a top speed of 260 km/h.