Hyundai IONIQ 5 Electric Car Debuts With 470 Kms Range

Hyundai Ioniq 5 goes on sale later this year in developed countries

Hyundai has revealed its ambitious Ioniq 5 electric vehicle which is the first offering under the Korean automaker’s electric sub-brand. The mid-sized electric crossover is expected to spearhead the Ioniq brand of EVs in future. The company had earlier revealed its intention of launching 23 new electric cars between now and 2023.

Exterior Styling

Available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations, Ioniq 5 sports a futuristic design with a contrasting blend of retro-inspired styling which derives most of its elements from the Hyundai 45 concept. This includes its overall silhouette and angular creases running across its profile.

It marks a departure from the traditional design of Hyundai cars and features pixelated headlights and taillights, unique daytime running lights and a clamshell bonnet which is a first for the Korean brand. Ioniq 5 rides on aero-optimized 20-inch alloy wheels that further resonate with the Parametric Pixel design theme. Its unique proportions and short overhangs are due to an extended wheelbase which also translates to ample space inside the cabin.

Speaking of proportions, Ioniq 5 measures 4635mm in length, 1890mm and 1605mm tall in addition to a very generous wheelbase of 3000mm. It is built on an Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that will also underpin future EVs from both Hyundai and Kia.

The upcoming Ioniq 6 saloon and Ioniq 7 SUV will be underpinned by the same architecture. As usual with most electric cars, it features a skateboard layout giving a flat interior floor.

Interior & Features on offer

Hyundai carries forward the minimalist approach of its exterior design to its interior and yet is in line with all modern premium cars around. The dashboard is dominated by a twin-screen setup which includes a large 12-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and an equally large digital instrument cluster. Majority of the components inside the cabin have been made from wool, recycled plastics, eco-processed leather, and other sustainable sources.

Another interesting feature in its equipment is a head-up display compatible with augmented reality. This functionality projects information on navigation on the windscreen.

Furthermore, the infotainment features the latest version of Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech which offers new functionalities such as Routing and Last Mile Navigation. It also displays information on the nearest charging station including availability and estimated charging time.

Powertrain Setup & Performance

Coming to its powertrain, it features a single or twin (in AWD variant) electric motor setup which draws its power from either of the batteries- a 58 kWh or a 72.6 kWh. When paired with the former, it can produce an output of 167 bhp and can clock a 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.5 seconds.

On the other hand, when paired to the larger battery pack it returns a massive output of 302 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. This version of the SUV could accelerate 0-100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds and can clock a top speed of 185 kmph.

The maximum single-charge range offered in Ioniq is claimed to be around 470-480 km according to WLTP cycle. Its charging time is one of the quickest in modern contemporary EVs. Using a 220kW DC fast charger, it takes only 18 minutes to replenish the battery from 10% to 18 percent. Hyundai claims that to obtain a range of 100km users need to charge for only 5 minutes.