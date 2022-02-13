Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Car Spied In India – Getting Transported On Trucks

Import units of the Ioniq 5 have been spotted in the Burdwan District of West Bengal

The Eastern part of the country gets to witness multiple new car models being transported through its roads. This is because the road network there helps with the connectivity for some of the neighbouring land-locked countries.

In the past too, we have seen models like the Toyota Hilux, 2022 Hyundai Tucson etc being transported through West Bengal or other neighbouring states. Most of these models are import units for neighbouring countries like Nepal or Bhutan, which don’t have any car manufacturing plant.

Recently, import units of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car were spotted on the NH 2, near the Burdwan District of West Bengal. In all likelihood, these were units which will get sold in one of the neighbouring countries, which don’t have access to a direct sea port. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Chirag Mitra for sharing the exclusive spy shots.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Car

Talking about the Ioniq 5, it had made its global debut around a year ago in Feb’21. It is the first Hyundai model which is based on its Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Interestingly, the electric SUV recently received a facelift for the European markets. 2022MY brought in minor updates to the exteriors and the powertrain too.

The 2022 Ioniq 5 draws power from a 77.4 kWh battery pack, which is slightly larger than the 72.6 kWh battery set-up which was found on the 2021 model. The pre-facelift model had a claimed range of 485 kms however the new model should be capable to cross the 500 kms mark easily.

Other new features on the 2022 Ioniq 5 include introduction of optional digital mirrors, which were initially offered only in South Korean market earlier. The 2 optional mirror sets include a Digital Centre Mirror (DCM) which provides an unobstructed, panoramic rear facing view of the car.

The Digital Side Mirrors (DSM) reduce air resistance and provides the driver with an enhanced rear view even in bad weather. The 2022 model has also received Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD), which improves ride comfort and handling.

Currently, there are reports which suggest that Hyundai might bring the Ioniq 5 to the country, mostly via the CBU route. Being a CBU, the Ioniq 5 might be priced at a premium, thanks to the duties and taxes. If brought to the country, the Ioniq 5 will be launched with the intent to strengthen Hyundai’s presence in the Electric mobility segment and not essentially as a number churner for the OEM’s top-line.

Hyundai India’s Way Ahead

Hyundai India is currently under considerable pressure as its position as the second largest OEM of the country is under threat. Homegrown automaker, Tata Motors has been posting record increase in its sales and eyeing the coveted number 2 spot which Hyundai has maintained for the last decade or so.

Hyundai India has some aggressive plans to bring in multiple updates to its line-up this year, through which it would want to hold on to the second spot. Some of the confirmed updates include a facelifted Creta and Venue, New gen Tucson and the updated Kona. Hyundai has also plans to launch new electric cars for India. This is likely to include Venue Electric, Creta Electric, and many more.