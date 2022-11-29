Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric India Bookings Open 20th Dec 2022

Upon launch, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be priced between Rs 40-50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai took its next big step in electric mobility when it officially unveiled the Ioniq 5 earlier in February last year. The mid-size electric crossover has been rumoured to land on Indian shores sooner or later but the Korean auto giant hadn’t released an official statement regarding this until now.

The company has now stated through a press release that Ioniq 5 will be hitting showrooms across our country in the coming month. Official bookings will open from 20th Dec 2022. This will be the second fully electric offering by Hyundai in India after Kona Electric. The Korean brand has further stated that it will expand its EV lineup in India to six models by 2028.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launch In India

Although an exact launch date for Hyundai Ioniq 5 hasn’t been revealed by the carmaker yet, it is most likely to planned for launch at Auto Expo 2023 in January next year. The electric crossover is also the recipient of the World Car of the Year 2022.

Ioniq 5 will be available in the Indian market as a CKD product and will be assembled at the company’s facility near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Production of the upcoming electric crossover is expected to commence in the coming weeks. It is based on the Hyundai Group’s Skateboard Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also underpins the Kia EV6.

Hyundai says the E-GMP architecture has been developed on four key pillars- Modularity, Reliability, Usability, and Performance. Speaking of its design, Ioniq 5 flaunts a futuristic design with a contrasting blend of retro-inspired styling which derives most of its elements from the Hyundai 45 concept including its overall silhouette and angular creases running across its profile.

Some notable exterior highlights include pixelated U-shaped dual LED headlights and taillights, unique daytime running lights and a clamshell bonnet which is a first for Hyundai. It rides on aero-optimised 20-inch alloy wheels that are in line with the Parametric Pixel design theme.

Powertrain Specs

Internationally, Ioniq 5 is available in two variants with different battery specs. One uses a 58 kWh battery and sends power to the rear wheels while the other variant uses a 72.6 kWh battery and sends power to all four wheels thanks to a dual-motor setup. The single-motor variant is expected to be offered to Indian consumers initially while the AWD variant is expected to launch subsequently.

The lower-spec battery when paired to a single electric motor returns a peak output of 167 bhp while it can clock a 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.5 seconds. On the other hand, the 72.6 kWh battery pack sends power to both axles and returns a combined output of 302 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. This variant of the electric SUV accelerates 0-100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds and can clock a top speed of 185 kmph.

Management Speak

Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “IONIQ is a brand that we have developed specifically for dedicated BEV models. It has been designed for those customers who want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been developed on the dedicated E-GMP platform and perfectly reflects our Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, epitomizing our pursuit of quality time, as we aspire to make every moment of our customer rewarding and worthwhile. This new BEV SUV combines elements of nature and Hyundai’s ingenuity to harness the true potential of humanity, thereby offering a product that will revolutionize the future course of sustainable smart mobility. With Hyundai IONIQ 5, we are taking customer experiences beyond simple transportation, customers can now experience a new realm of mobility that seamlessly intertwines with their lifestyle, making every moment an occasion to cherish.”