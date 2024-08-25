Hyundai Ioniq 5 Owner After 16k Kms And 1 Yr – No Regrets Skipping BMW X1

Hyundai Ioniq 5 owner says he is glad that he did not buy BMW X1 – Has no range anxiety, and has done 800 kms road trip in a single day

For folks who want the EV experience, Hyundai currently offers the Ioniq 5. It is available at a starting price of Rs 46 lakh. A Hyundai Ioniq 5 owner has shared details about his 16,000+ Kms / 1+ year ownership experience, detailing all the great things about the electric SUV. Some areas of improvement have also been suggested. Below are some of the most asked questions and the respective answers from the owner.

Fuel cost savings – Rs 2 per km

According to the owner, the running cost of Ioniq 5 is less than Rs 2 per km. For the 16,000 km, 75% of the charging was done at home and the rest 25% at public fast chargers. Overall charging cost for the 16,000 km is estimated at Rs 25k to Rs 30k. Talking about fuel economy, the Ioniq 5 is delivering 5.1 km/kWh (over 16250 km to be precise). The highest achieved was 8.2 km/kWh. The owner says that staying above 8 km/kWh is not realistic, even with regen.

What is the real world range you get

When talking about EVs, range is the first thing that comes to mind. Hyundai Ioniq 5 has ARAI certified range of 631 km. According to the owner, the real-world range is around 450 km to 480 km.

While the difference between ARAI certified range and actual range is significant, the Ioniq 5 owner says that it is due to testing methodologies used by ARAI. He says that every EV in India has inflated range figures, thanks to ARAI. Across international markets, the same Ioniq 5 has a certified range of 430 to 460 km.

Do you get range anxiety – Asks a Volvo EV owner

Talking about range anxiety, the owner says that he never had any such issues when driving his Ioniq 5. The SUV’s real-world range is quite good. He also mentions that charging stations were readily available even in Tier III cities. Based on user comments, it appears that Ioniq 5 may be delivering a higher mileage than other similar electric cars. For example, a Volvo owner says that his car delivers around 300 km range. That could be because his EV is based on an ICE platform and not a born-electric platform.

Longest drive in a single day – 800 kms

As the owner already has 2 Skoda Octavia cars, he wanted to thoroughly test his Ioniq 5. An opportunity came during an 800 km long drive that was covered in a single day. The owner says that his long-distance journey with Ioniq 5 was the best driving experience of his life. 800 kms is like covering the distance between Bangalore to Pune in a single day. Only one charging stop was taken on the way. While you can get your body refuelled, the Ioniq 5’s battery pack got recharged. By the time the owner reached the destination, there was still 20% battery left.

Glad that he did not buy BMW X1 – Space inside?

The owner says that he never travelled that fast for that long. This hassle-free long drive experience is also a key reason why the owner is thankful that they chose Ioniq 5 over BMW X1. The owner also mentions that Ioniq 5 has spacious interiors, something that makes long journeys even more comfortable and enjoyable.

Is it a hatchback?

Don’t be misled by the absence of quarter glass—it’s not a hatchback. The Ioniq 5 is about the same size as the Skoda Kodiaq. Its unique design and features are a direct result of being an electric vehicle. If it were powered by an internal combustion engine, the need for a front engine and rear-wheel-drive layout would have necessitated a taller hood, leading to a very different design.

What you would like to improve

During his 16k km driving experience, the Ioniq 5 owner has also noted some improvement areas. For example, the Bluelink app functions could be improved. Another thing noted is accumulation of dust at the rear of the SUV. This could be due to the SUV’s aerodynamic design properties. Despite these minor cons, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has proven itself to be an exceptional vehicle, combining impressive performance, efficiency and comfort. The owner’s experience reaffirms that this electric SUV stands out as a top choice in its category.