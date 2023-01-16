Hyundai Ioniq 5 Prototype All Wheel Steering Is Insane – Video

While Hummer EV can only crab walk diagonally to a certain degree, this Hyundai Ioniq 5 prototype can drive completely sideways and a lot more

Man-made machines are often inspired or influenced by the very nature around us. For example, a spider walks by pumping blood through its legs in a regulated flow. All the blood comes back to its central reservoir with its legs folded when it dies. This inspired man to make hydraulic systems and applications like excavators, dozers, loaders and the likes.

What if we told you that a crab is a fitting inspiration to aid manoeuvring land vehicles? Yes, it is called crab walk. Where a vehicle can move diagonally to a certain degree from get-go. We saw it on Hummer EV demonstrated on the official TVC by renowned NBA player LeBron James. It was very impressive and genuinely aids manoeuvre that mammoth.

Under the Hyundai Mobis brand, the South Korean giant is also experimenting with this tech on a modified Ioniq 5 EV. But, on a different level altogether. While Hummer EV could crab walk only to a certain degree, this Ioniq 5 prototype can go 90 degrees sideways and do a bunch of crazy stuff. Let’s take a look.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Futuristic Steering Tech

Everyone knows that in almost all cars, front wheels help steer the car, while rear wheels don’t. But the concept of All Wheel Steering has been around for some years and has been getting more and more attention with each passing year. Yes, making rear wheel steer is relatively complex and expensive. But it has its own benefits.

Rear wheel steering has been one of the forces that are shedding split seconds off a car’s lap times. It allows sharper handling and fast cornering. On Hummer EV, rear-wheel steering aids in manoeuvrability and cornering and General Motors even calls it the “King of CrabWalk”. Now Hyundai has showcased their version. First shown at CES 2023, Hyundai’s e-Cornering System offers a lot more than just crab walking by installing a new motor, steering and complex suspension system. This allows Hyundai Mobis M.Vision to crab walk, zero turns, diagonal driving, and even pivot turning.

Take a look at the video by Hyundai Mobis above to get a fair idea of what we’re on about. Hyundai is showing possibilities to the world that were never thought possible and has applied it to a working prototype. This unlocks a new world of possibilities in the mobility world future.

New Ways Of Driving

Before you ask, this is not possible with the production-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 that was recently launched in India. This is a prototype and this tech needs a lot of polishing to be put on a mainstream production-spec vehicle. Hyundai is using modified suspension and steering components on Mobis M.Vision TO, which is based on an Ioniq 5, to achieve this feat.

All wheel steering has multiple benefits. Crab driving helps to parallel park and get out of, under tighter constraints. Zero-turn can enable hassle-free parking in garages and the likes. With pivot turning, donuts are now possible without the unnecessary sound, smoke, burning rubber and the environmental effects of it.

There is no need for line locking to enable burnout mode anymore. It is a less exciting donut, but ecological and sensible. The possibilities Hyundai has showcased are just the tip of the iceberg where real-world applications are concerned. What a brave new world!