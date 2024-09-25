Hyundai Ioniq 5: The Eco-Friendly Rival to Premium Luxury SUVs

One of the notable characteristics of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the versatility of appealing to both driver-owners and then the chauffeured individuals

The best-selling luxury car in India is an executive sedan, but the allure of luxury SUVs remains strong. Models like the Mercedes GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Jaguar F-Pace offer a solid blend of size, luxury, and price. However, mainstream brands like Hyundai are raising the bar, giving these luxury SUVs tough competition.

In the Indian market, the fully-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 is emerging as a strong contender. It rivals, and in some cases, surpasses these luxury SUVs in terms of size, performance, and comfort, all while being more competitively priced. Here’s why the Ioniq 5 could be a smarter choice in comparison to luxury SUVs.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Premium Luxury SUVs

The segment occupied by the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Jaguar F-Pace is aspirational for many buyers. These models are among the top-selling luxury SUVs, making them an attractive choice for first-time luxury car buyers. Designed with a focus on the driver/owner experience rather than chauffeur-driven comfort, they cater to those who enjoy being behind the wheel. This is where the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a distinct advantage.

The Ioniq 5 excels in versatility, making it equally appealing for both driver-owners and those who prefer to be chauffeured. While the luxury SUVs in this segment offer wheelbase between 2.8m and 2.9m, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts a substantial 3m wheelbase. This extra length translates into exceptional space for both front and rear passengers, along with a generous boot capacity, making it a more practical yet luxurious option.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 goes the extra mile to ensure that chauffeur-driven owners are pampered in style. One of its standout features is the electrically operated “Boss Mode,” which allows the rear passenger to adjust the front seat for additional legroom. Rear-seat passengers also benefit from air conditioning vents positioned on the B-pillars, delivering airflow directly to the body—ideal for those who prefer to sit back and relax.

The Ioniq 5 further enhances the passenger experience with a panoramic glass roof that floods the cabin with natural light, significantly amplifying the sense of space. Other features include rear sunshades, an electrically sliding seat base with a reclining seatback, a centre armrest, ambient lighting to create the perfect atmosphere, and a premium Bose audio system, ensuring every journey feels luxurious and enjoyable for chauffeur-driven owners.

The front-seat occupants of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are equally well pampered. High-quality materials are used throughout the cabin, creating a premium feel. Twin 12.3-inch displays—one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation—provide a sleek, modern interface. The front also features a large drawer-style glove compartment and ample storage in the centre console, making it practical for daily use.

A gear selector on the steering column adds convenience, while ventilated seats ensure comfort in hot weather. The Porsche-like mode selector adds a sporty touch, and the front seats offer an extreme-recline function for power naps during charging stops, a thoughtful feature that enhances the overall comfort and usability of the Ioniq 5.

Performance, Pricing

In terms of performance, all cars in this comparison—including the Ioniq 5—can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a range between 6 and 8 seconds. While the Ioniq 5 may not be the fastest in this group, it does offer the best throttle response, thanks to its electric drivetrain. Unlike internal combustion engines, the Ioniq 5 delivers peak torque instantly, providing swift and seamless acceleration that feels incredibly responsive in real-world driving.

When it comes to pricing, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 significantly undercuts its luxury SUV rivals, despite being a fully electric vehicle. Starting at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ioniq 5 is approximately Rs 30 lakh more affordable than the most budget-friendly models from BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and Jaguar F-Pace.

This considerable price advantage, combined with the Ioniq 5’s versatility as both a chauffeur-driven and driver-centric vehicle, makes it an attractive alternative to traditional luxury SUVs. While it may lack the prestige of a luxury badge, the Ioniq 5 nearly matches its competitors in terms of premium features, build quality, and overall comfort. Additionally, the Ioniq 5 embraces eco-conscious values in its design and execution, a growing priority for Indian car buyers who are increasingly opting for sustainable and environmentally friendly choices.