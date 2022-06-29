Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electric Car Debuts – Based On Kia EV6 Platform

Hyundai Ioniq 6 will rival the likes of Tesla Model 3 – It is 4,855 mm long and 1,880 mm wide

Hyundai, along with its sister brand Kia, is slowly emerging as an EV leader globally. Even though Hyundai and Kia have decent products in their portfolio, they didn’t have a product that would directly rival Tesla’s hot cake, Model 3. Until now.

Even with all the EVs that are pitted against Tesla, the American EV maker is still the top dog with its EV range consisting of Model S, 3, X, Y. Hey, I didn’t do this, Elon did. With the South Korean duo pushing their EV envelope further, we can expect the market to heat up considerably.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 – Design & Features

Ioniq 6 has a design that is a culmination of a lot of inspirations from German car manufacturers. But no matter how many cars you can see in it, it is still quite a looker with a swooping roof and coupe design. From the front, it draws a lot of inspiration from Porsche Taycan EV. It gets a similar headlight layout, bonnet shape and a lot more elements.

From the side, the beautiful swooping roof and coupe-like roofline ring any bell to you? It immediately reminds us of the now discontinued Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class with its curvaceous body shape. CLA-Class was one of the prettiest cars from Mercedes-Benz and it also came with frameless doors that enhanced its overall drama.

Coming to the rear profile, we are hard-pressed not to compare it with Porsche’s design language. The ducktail spoiler found on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is lifted straight off Porsche’s iconic 911 series ducktail spoilers. Even the rear shape and the LED light bar connecting the tail-lights is a typical modern Porsche design philosophy. Ask Ferdinand Porsche, he would approve with us.

Hyundai seems to be following the “Same same, but different” kind of design philosophy. If we look at Hyundai Ioniq 6 in isolation and without comparing it with cars mentioned above, even though it is very hard not to, it is a looker. To amplify the design further, it gets stylish alloy wheels too.

The most impressive aspect of this car’s design is its 0.21 Cd air drag coefficient. It ain’t no Mercedes-Benz EQS at 0.209 Cd air drag coefficient, but is still very impressive. The flush door handles and streamlined cameras replacing the mirrors certainly help in achieving such a low air drag coefficient.

Launch Timeline

On the inside, it radiates a minimalist vibe with dual 12” screens dominating the dashboard. Most of the car’s functionalities are expected to be controlled with these screens. Hyundai Ioniq 6 is expected to get a 77 kWh battery pack with either a single or dual motor layout with AWD. This combination might be good enough to yield 400 km to 500 km of range from a single charge.

Hyundai hasn’t revealed a launch timeline for the Ioniq 6. When launched, it will compete with Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, Kia EV6, VW ID.5 and the likes. India launch could also be planned. But before the Ioniq 6, Hyundai will bring the Ioniq 5 to India.