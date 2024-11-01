Hyundai Ioniq 9 Teased – 3-Row Electric SUV Unveil This Month

The same 100 kWh battery pack with a 379 bhp and 700 Nm dual motor layout seen in Kia EV9, could power Hyundai Ioniq 9 teased

While Hyundai and Kia are known for sensible mainstream vehicles, both the companies have been taking huge strides in electric mobility. Kia recently launched its EV9 flagship 3-row electric SUV, it is time for Hyundai to come up with a version of its own. Design is based on the Seven Concept, revealed in 2021. Let’s take a look.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Teased

After previewing the Seven Concept in 2021, Hyundai is visualizing a production version of this concept in 2024. Initially, it was speculated to be called Hyundai Ioniq 7, owing to the Seven Concept name. However, the company is calling it Ioniq 9 and it will be positioned above Ioniq 5 and in line with Kia EV9.

This will be company’s first 3-row electric SUV and it will be a global product with launch probabilities in many major markets including North America, Europe, South Korea and even India, for that matter. This will be the flagship electric SUV from Hyundai, just like EV9 is to Kia. Hyundai will reveal it later this month and production will start in calendar year 2024.

The teaser does not reveal a lot. Only the side profile can be seen, albeit partially. The production car stays very faithful to its concept with a similar appeal. The side window line has a kink projecting from C-Pillar towards D-Pillar. Roof rails lend a taller appearance, needed to signify Ioniq 9’s overall size.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 follows company’s ‘Aerosthetic’ design philosophy and is inspired by boats, known for their luxurious appeal. The front gets pixel-design single strip LED DRL signature and below them, we can see square-ish pixel design LED headlights. A-Pillars are swept-back with a smooth flow towards the end.

At the rear, we can see the pixel LED bar design of Seven Concept, replaced with T-shaped signature in production model. Sharp creases on sheet metal and flared rear haunches, flush door handles and turbine-shape alloy wheels are notable elements. Doors are likely to be of conventional type, as opposed to suicide doors on Seven Concept.

Will it launch in India?

The car could be around 5m+ in length with 3m+ wheelbase. Interior space on the inside, is likely to be a main strength of Ioniq 9. Considering that it is a flagship from Hyundai, sense of luxury and premium quotient will be high. The company might also stress on environmentally-friendly materials on the inside.

Powertrains-wise, it could share the same 100 kWh battery as Kia EV9 with a dual motor layout kicking out 379 bhp of peak power and 700 Nm of peak torque. Launch prospect for India is pretty strong as a CBU, with around the same price point as Kia EV9.