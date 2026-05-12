Hyundai Ioniq V Specs Revealed – 225 bhp, 800V Charging, 600 km+ Range

Going forward, Hyundai will also introduce the range extender (EREV) and dual-motor version of the Ioniq V

Last month in April, Hyundai introduced its Ioniq brand in China at the Auto China 2026 (Beijing Auto Show). Hyundai also unveiled the first car in this range, the Ioniq V, which is the production version of the Venus concept. This is part of Hyundai’s aggressive expansion strategy in China, with plans to introduce 20 new models in the next five years. In the latest development, powertrain details of the Ioniq V have been revealed via homologation documents. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Ioniq V – Powertrain details

As per the homologation documents filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Ioniq V will be available with a single motor setup. There will be two options for buyers, a 140 kW / 190 PS and a 168 kW / 228 PS motor. Top speed of Ioniq V is listed at 165 km/h. Hyundai is yet to reveal the battery pack sizes for Ioniq V. However, it is known that max range with Ioniq V will be 600+ km (CLTC standard).

Performance of Ioniq V variant with the more powerful motor matches that of Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models sold globally. This applies to the RWD, long range versions of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. AWD dual motor versions of Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 have higher performance at 324 PS. One can expect similar numbers when the AWD dual motor version of the Ioniq V is launched in China.

Ioniq V is based on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric platform, which utilizes an 800V fast charging system. One of the key benefits is super-fast charging, making the overall experience similar to that of an ICE car. For reference, the Ioniq 5 sold in India can achieve 10% to 80% charge in just around 18 minutes.

Ioniq V – Exterior, tech package

Hyundai is using a distinct design philosophy for the Ioniq range in China called ‘The Origin’. This could be linked to local tastes and preferences and the need to focus on advanced technology features. Ioniq V has a sharp profile, with features such as H-styled lighting, hidden headlamps, large aerodynamic alloy wheels, flush door handles, frameless doors and a coupe-like roofline.

At the rear, Ioniq V has a full-width light bar, IONIQ badging and diffuser-style inserts on the bumper. Dimensionally, Ioniq V is 4,900 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,470 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. These numbers are comparable to the global-spec Ioniq 6.

Ioniq V in China has technology collaborations with several top brands. These include Qualcomm, Momenta, CATL, Volcano Engine and Baidu Wenxin large language models. Tech systems are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8295 cockpit chip, along with dual AI large-model support. Other key features include a 27-inch ultra-thin 4K display, a Cyber Eye HUD unit and ambient lighting system. Ioniq V will have Momenta-assisted L2+ driving functions.