Hyundai Creta, Venue help company sales grow in June 2020

Hyundai India buoyed by the demand for Creta and Venue, registered domestic sales of 21,320 units in June 2020

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced their sales report for June 2020. The company registered cumulative sales – Domestic + Exports of 28,820 units. This isa huge increase from a total of 12,583 units sold in May 2020. But still a decline, when compared with cumulative sales of 58,807 units in June 2019.

In June 2020, domestic sales stood at 21,320 units while exports were at 5,500 units. The most demand was seen for newer Hyundai cars like the Creta, Verna and Venue. The reason sales were significantly lower when compared to same month last year – is that in the past month as the company had just reopened its plant in Tamil Nadu; following the nation wide lockdown announced on 25th March 2020.

Last month, production finally started as unlock was announced. Now, the company follows a stringent safety and sanitization policy as laid out by both Central and State Governments, within its plant to ensure the health and fitness of its employees.

The company sells nine car models across all segments which include the Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Active i20, Venue, Xcent, Verna, Elantra and Creta. Last month, the company also entered into an alliance with HDFC Bank for online car loans on the ‘Click to Buy’ portal.

Customers are offered customized car financing solutions and can get loans approved without visiting any of the branches of HDFC Bank. Of all the cars from Hyundai, it was the newly launched Creta which was the most searched car. Last month, Creta was the best selling car in India.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta, in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants, was launched in March following its showcasing at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. Despite the lockdown announced, it has amassed bookings of more than 30,000 units. Priced between Rs.9.99-17.20 lakhs, the Hyundai Creta SUV is based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos. It is offered in 3 engine options that include BS6 compliant 1.5 liter petrol, 1.5 liter diesel and a 1.4 liter turbo petrol – each of which get option of automatic and manual transmissions.

2020 Hyundai Creta also boasts of feature rich interiors with a 7 inch instrument panel with digital display, a Bose sound system with 8 speakers and voice enabled panoramic sunroof. The Hyundai Creta competes with the Kia Seltos, 2020 Nissan Kicks, etc.