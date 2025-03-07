Hyundai Launches ‘Super Delight March’ Sales Campaign – Benefits Up to Rs 55k

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the ‘Hyundai Super Delight March’ campaign, offering exciting benefits on some of its most popular models. Aimed at enhancing the joy of vehicle ownership, the campaign provides customers with attractive discounts and special rewards across Hyundai’s extensive lineup.

Exclusive Offers on Hyundai Models

Customers can avail themselves of the following benefits as part of the Super Delight March campaign:

Hyundai Venue – Benefits up to Rs 55,000

Hyundai i20 – Benefits up to Rs 50,000

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS – Benefits up to Rs 53,000

Hyundai Exter – Benefits up to Rs 35,000

These offers are valid until 31st March 2025, across all Hyundai dealerships in India.

A Celebration of Ownership

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “This March, we are thrilled to introduce exciting offers and rewards for our valued customers, celebrating the joy of owning a Hyundai vehicle. We believe in exceeding customer expectations by providing top-notch products with unparalleled value. Through these exclusive discounts and special rewards, we aim to empower everyone aspiring to own a Hyundai. We invite customers to drive home their favorite Hyundai car and take advantage of these exciting offers.”

To complement the campaign, Hyundai has released a new TV commercial (TVC), capturing the excitement of car buyers visiting Hyundai showrooms, receiving their vehicle keys, and celebrating their new purchase with family and friends. The TVC highlights how purchasing a Hyundai car is more than just a transaction—it is a moment of joy and celebration.

Hyundai’s Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Hyundai vehicles come equipped with advanced technology, top-tier safety features, and seamless connectivity, ensuring an enhanced ownership experience. With a vast service and dealership network comprising 1,417 sales touchpoints and 1,611 service touchpoints across the country, Hyundai ensures seamless customer support and timely vehicle deliveries.

Customers looking to purchase a Hyundai Venue, i20, Grand i10 NIOS, or Exter can visit their nearest Hyundai dealership to explore these limited-period offers and bring home their dream car.