Hyundai Makes Festive Dreams Come True – Check New Prices Across Lineup!

With GST reduction of up to Rs 75,000, Hyundai cars are now available in the price range of Rs 5.47 lakh to Rs 20.96 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has passed on the full benefits of the new GST 2.0 reform to its customers, making its cars more affordable this festive season. Prices have been revised across popular models including Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta, and Alcazar. In addition, Hyundai is also offering limited-period festive benefits of up to Rs 70,000, available to select customers.

Hyundai Hatchbacks – Grand i10 Nios, i20

Hyundai’s entry-level model, Grand i10 Nios, now gets a GST-linked price cut of Rs 51,022, bringing its starting price down to Rs 5.47 lakh. The i10 Nios remains a strong performer in the hatchback space. The Hyundai i20 receives a Rs 64,035 price cut and now starts at Rs 6.87 lakh. Powered by a 1.2L petrol engine (83 PS – MT / 88 PS – iVT), it is among the top selling premium hatchback.

Hyundai Sedans – Aura, Verna

The Hyundai Aura benefits from a Rs 55,780 GST-linked reduction, with prices now starting at Rs 5.98 lakh. It is India’s second best-selling compact sedan. The Hyundai Verna, winner of the 2024 Indian Car of the Year, now gets a Rs 60,640 price cut and starts at Rs 10.69 lakh. It is offered with two powertrains – a 115 PS 1.5L MPi petrol and a 160 PS 1.5L turbo petrol.

Hyundai SUVs – Exter, Venue, Creta, Alcazar

Hyundai’s compact SUV Exter sees a Rs 55,984 price drop, with prices now beginning at Rs 6.05 lakh. Exter contributes nearly 12% to Hyundai’s overall sales. The popular Hyundai Venue now starts at Rs 7.26 lakh after a GST benefit of Rs 67,719. It’s Hyundai’s second-best-selling car after Creta, contributing around 19% to the brand’s volumes.

The Hyundai Creta, India’s best-selling SUV, receives a GST-linked price cut of Rs 38,311, bringing its starting price to Rs 10.72 lakh. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Alcazar sees the highest reduction of Rs 75,376, now priced from Rs 14.47 lakh (petrol) and Rs 15.44 lakh (diesel).

Additional Festive Offers

In addition to GST benefits, Hyundai is also offering special festive discounts for eligible customers under CSD and KPKB categories. These include:

– Up to Rs 60,000 off on Grand i10 Nios and i20

– Up to Rs 50,000 on Aura and Exter

– Up to Rs 70,000 on Venue

With GST benefits and festive discounts, Hyundai cars have become even more value-packed this season. For buyers planning a new car purchase, this is the ideal time to bring home a Hyundai.