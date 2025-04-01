Hyundai March 2025 Sales At 51,820 – Closes FY25 As 2nd Largest Car Maker

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced its sales results for March 2025 and the full financial year FY2024-25, reaffirming its strong position as India’s second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer. The company registered total sales of 67,320 units in March 2025, showing a 2.6% growth over the 65,601 units sold in March 2024.

Hyundai March 2025 Sales

Of the March 2025 total, domestic sales stood at 51,820 units, slightly lower than 53,001 units in March last year, resulting in a 2.23% YoY decline. However, exports grew significantly by 23.02% with 15,500 units shipped compared to 12,600 units in March 2024. The company also recorded an 8.58% MoM growth in domestic sales compared to February 2025.

FY2024-25 Performance – Over 7.62 Lakh Vehicles Sold

For the full fiscal year FY2024-25, HMIL reported total sales of 7,62,052 units, down by 2.03% from 7,77,876 units in FY2023-24. The domestic sales for FY25 stood at 5,98,666 units, witnessing a 2.61% decline, while exports registered a marginal growth of 0.14%, touching 1,63,386 units, reaffirming Hyundai’s position as the largest passenger vehicle exporter from India.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO of HMIL, said, “Solidifying our position further in India, HMIL continued its rein as the second largest passenger vehicle OEM in FY 24-25, thanks to the unparalleled trust of our customers on brand Hyundai. Our versatile SUV line-up grew stronger this financial year with the launch of the Hyundai Creta Electric – our first indigenous EV and also the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. India’s favourite SUV, the new Hyundai Creta continues to build on its popularity, by becoming India’s No.1 SUV with sales of 52,898 units in Jan-Mar quarter of FY 24-25. HMIL further set industry benchmarks by surpassing the milestone of 2.5 Million SUV sales and 1.5 Million Creta sales since inception (domestic + exports).”

Hyundai’s SUV portfolio played a key role in its overall performance, contributing 68.5% of domestic sales in FY25. The company also celebrated the milestone of 2.5 million SUV sales and 1.5 million Creta units sold cumulatively (domestic + exports). Notably, in Q4 FY25 (Jan-Mar), the Hyundai Creta was the highest-selling SUV in India, with 52,898 units sold.

With a strong product mix, growing exports, and the recent entry into the electric mobility space with the new Creta EV, Hyundai aims to maintain momentum in the coming fiscal year.