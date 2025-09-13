Hyundai Model-wise Price Cuts with GST 2.0 – Alcazar, Tucson, Verna

With GST 2.0 implementation, Hyundai Tucson receives the highest price reduction of up to Rs 2,39,303

GST 2.0 tax rates and new slabs, set to come into effect from September 22nd 2025 has seen most automakers revamp their prices to comply with this new tax structure. While Maruti, Tata Motors, Honda and Mahindra have revealed their new reduced prices, Hyundai India has now joined the bandwagon and announced discounted prices across range passing on the total benefit to customers.

These price cuts could not have come in at a more opportune time. The coming month will see buyers saving a great deal of money taking advantage both of revised GST prices along with special festive offers.

Hyundai Alcazar Price Cut Upto Rs 72,500

Hyundai Alcazar, 7-seater SUV, comes in with substantial GST-linked benefits across both petrol and diesel trims. The Alcazar Executive 7 seater which was earlier priced at Rs 14,99,000 will carry a 3.57% price cut of Rs 51,695 to Rs 14,47,305. Price reduction on Prestige is at 59,375 while Prestige DCT will go down to Rs 17,99,428 following a Rs 64,272 price cut.

Alcazar Platinum is now at Rs 18,92,118 following a price cut of Rs 67,585 while Platinum DCT – 7 seater is at Rs 20,22,462 with a Rs 72,238 price reduction. The 6 seater Platinum DCT also seen a sizeable price cut of Rs 72,548 to Rs 20,31,152.

Alcazar Signature, Executive, Prestige and Corporate trims also see a considerable reduction in prices by around 2.99% to 3.57% depending on trim levels. The two Platinum Diesel 6 seater and 7 seater variants carry the highest benefits of Rs 72,548 and Rs 72,238 to Rs 20,31,152 and Rs 20,22,462 respectively.

Hyundai Tucson Price Cut Upto Rs 2,39,303

Hyundai Tucson sees the highest price reduction. This hefty price cut is set to enhance buyer sentiments while accelerating demand during the festive months. Starting with the base Platinum AT trim, the price cut stands at Rs 1,95,139 bringing down prices by 7.14% from Rs 29,26,800 to Rs 27,31,661.

The Signature AT is now price lower by Rs 2,11,827 to Rs 29,65,273 while Platinum Diesel carries a price cut of Rs 2,11,007. The price cut stands the highest on Signature Diesel AT AWD which was earlier priced at Rs 35,89,200 which now comes down to Rs 33,49,897 following a Rs 2,39,303 price reduction.

Hyundai Verna Prices – Old Vs New

Hyundai Verna, in the compact sedan segment, is regaled both for its design and features. It is presented in a range of variants and currently priced from Rs 11,07,400 to Rs 17,54,800. The company has introduced price cuts across range by 3.57% taking its base 1.5 EX trim price to Rs 10,69,210 while its top end 1.5 SX(O) Turbo DCT variant will now be on offer at Rs 16,97,760.

The mid-range variants SX, SX+, SX IVT and SX+IVT also see a 3.57% reduction in prices while Verna 1.5 SX Turbo which was earlier priced at Rs 15,00,400 sees a price cut of 3.32% or Rs 48,267 to Rs 14,52,133 SX Turbo DCT gets a 3.34% price cut to Rs 15,72,339 while the SX(O) Turbo DCT sees its ex-showroom pricing down by Rs 52,657 to Rs 14,74,243. Maximum saving is on the 1.5 SX(O) Turbo DCT which was earlier priced at Rs 17,54,800. It has now been reduced by 3.36% or Rs 57,040 to Rs 16,97,760.