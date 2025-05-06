Hyundai Motor India Celebrates 29 Years with 12.7 Million Units Sold Since Inception

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the country’s most trusted automotive brands, marked its 29th Foundation Day today. Since its inception on May 6, 1996, HMIL has become a pillar of India’s automotive transformation, having sold over 12.7 million vehicles—including more than 3.7 million exports to over 150 countries.

Celebrating nearly three decades in India, Hyundai has invested over USD 6 billion to scale its operations. With its roots in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, the brand began production in September 1998, establishing India’s first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea. Since then, Hyundai’s product lineup—from the iconic Santro to the popular Creta and the futuristic Ioniq 5 — has reshaped the Indian auto landscape.

Expanding Footprint: New Talegaon Facility

To meet rising demand, HMIL is preparing to commence operations at its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in Q4 of calendar year 2025. This will help HMIL increase its total annual production capacity to 1 million units. Additionally, a Rs 1,500 crore investment has been earmarked for modernising the Chennai facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, said, “Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai began its journey with the country 29 years ago with a vision of mutual progress. Today, we take immense pride in how far we have come – not just providing smart mobility solutions, but a future that reflects innovation, sustainability and a deep connection with our customers. Guided by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ HMIL will continue to drive transformation in products and services, while contributing meaningfully to the society.”

Exports and Global Impact

From SANTRO, to CRETA, to IONIQ 5, to IPO – Hyundai Motor India’s growth story is intertwined with the journey of India. India now contributes 18.5% to Hyundai Motor Company’s global sales volumes (CY 2024), highlighting the strategic importance of HMIL’s operations. Hyundai continues to be India’s top passenger car exporter since inception. Key export milestones include:

– 0.5 million in 2008

– 1 million in 2010

– 2 million in 2014

– 3 million in 2020

– 3.7 million in 2025

CSR Commitment – #SeedsofGood

Beyond automobiles, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has invested Rs 400 crore in community initiatives over the past five years, benefiting over 2 million lives annually. These efforts span across the themes of Earth, Mobility, and Hope. Through initiatives that include livelihood generation, HMIF has facilitated over Rs 40 crore in income opportunities for local communities.

As Hyundai enters its 30th year in India, the company pledges to continue leading with innovation, customer-centric solutions, and sustainable growth. From electric mobility to community upliftment, HMIL is committed to driving progress for India and its people.