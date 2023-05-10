Hyundai Mufasa SUV Interiors Detailed – First Look Walkaround

The sole 2.0L petrol engine on Hyundai Mufasa SUV in China is likely to be similar to Elantra’s and Alcazar’s powertrain in India

Beijing Hyundai has taken the veil off the Mufasa completely, revealing both its interiors and exteriors. It debuted at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show. Beijing Hyundai is likely to launch the Hyundai Mufasa soon, potentially replacing the iX35 SUV.

Mufasa is a stylish compact SUV. It measures 4475 mm long, 1850 mm wide, 1686 mm tall and weighs in at a hefty 1910 kg. These dimensions bring it in line with Euro-spec Kia Sportage. Beijing Hyundai will position it below Tucson, when launched. In the future, Hyundai might consider Mufasa for launch in multiple global markets as well.

Hyundai Mufasa SUV Walkaround

China Auto Show channel has uploaded a detailed walkaround video. Both exterior and interiors are showcased. Mufasa is a sporty SUV and its design language is a mix of Hyundai and Kia. One look at its front fascia is enough to establish design similarities with Kia Sportage.

Especially with the X-shaped elements engulfing its grille. Hyundai is offering a gloss black finish for its grille and everything around it. This X-shaped insignia is relatively massive when compared to the Kia Sportage. There is a radar module at the lower grille for ADAS suite. Vertically stacked LED headlights along with halogen turn indicators are present too.

Side profile bears semblance with Tucson. It looks chiseled with all the cuts and creases. Wheels look similar to that of Alcazar’s, but get sharper and edgier overall styling. Body cladding, clean sloping roofline and blackened C-pillar are notable bits. Blackened C-pillar lends an illusion of a wraparound glass as well. We saw something similar with the recently announced Citroen C3 Aircross as well.

At the rear, there is a massive LED tail light signature. It is in an horizontally elongated ‘O’ shape, stretching across the width of Mufasa. This massive LED tail light engulfs a black panel that gets bold ‘HYUNDAI’ lettering as well. Rear bumpers get black inserts and faux skid plates, reducing visual bulk.

Interiors get a mix of familiar and new elements

On the inside, we can see a short dashboard that is almost straight in profile, like in an off-road SUV. It is two-tone in colour and gets a layered effect. There is stitching on the dashboard, so soft-touch plastics are likely. Hyundai is offering two horizontal displays placed in the same wide panel, one for infotainment and another for driver’s instrumentation. Steering wheel is similar to that of Creta’s.

Hyundai has housed AC controls in a capacitive touch panel, which is not very practical. A wireless charging pad, USB Type-C ports, ventilated front seats, electronic handbrake, and electrically adjustable front seats are notable features. Front passenger seat gets a folding function, acting as a footrest for rear passengers, which should appeal to chauffeur-driven customers.

The sole 2.0L petrol engine powers Hyundai Mufasa. This is likely to be the same 160 PS 2.0L NA petrol motor previously offered with Elantra and Alcazar. Production is yet to commence and India launch is not likely. Prices of the Hyundai Mufasa SUV have not been officially revealed yet.