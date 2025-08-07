Hyundai Mulling Genesis Luxury Brand for India – Focus Likely on SUVs

Genesis luxury cars are available in various international markets including the US, China, Canada, Europe, Australia, Japan and the Middle East

Hyundai has big plans for the Indian market, with 26 new models and upgrades scheduled to launch by FY 2029-30. In its FY 24-25 annual report, Hyundai India’s COO Tarun Garg has also stated that its Genesis luxury car brand is being evaluated for India. Genesis positions itself against global luxury marques including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. Let’s get more details on the story.

Genesis likely to focus on SUVs in India

Across global markets, Genesis has a diversified portfolio comprising sedans, SUVs and fully electric cars. The Genesis lineup also includes high-performance models such as the Genesis Magma and upcoming GT90 all-electric coupe. It is not yet official what exactly Genesis is planning for the Indian market. However, based on market trends, Genesis will likely focus on SUVs in India.

Hyundai has been thinking about introducing the Genesis brand in India for several years. Maybe waiting for the right opportunities to emerge. India’s auto space has evolved rapidly in recent years to emerge as the world’s third largest market. Moreover, the luxury segment has been witnessing strong growth.

For example, the luxury car segment witnessed 3.3 percent growth in FY2025, as compared to 2 percent growth of the overall auto industry. This appears to be an ideal time for Genesis to step into India’s luxury car market. The first Genesis product for India could be the GV80 mid-size luxury SUV.

As may be recalled, the GV80 was spotted on road tests in India in January 2023. Hyundai has also filed a design trademark for the Genesis GV80 in India. Assuming that the GV80 is launched here, it will take on rivals such as BMW X5, Mercedes GLE and Audi Q7. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

What is known is that Hyundai has already set up a dedicated team to lead the Genesis project in India. In the initial phase, the GV80 could be imported into India as a CBU. Local assembly could be considered at a later stage, based on market response. Genesis SUV lineup also includes the GV70 compact luxury SUV and GV60 all-electric compact luxury SUV. These can also be considered for the Indian market at a later date.

Genesis GV80 – Performance, features

Across global markets, Genesis GV80 is available with two engine options. One of these is a 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-4 petrol engine that generates 300 hp of peak power. The second option is a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that makes 375 hp. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. All variants of Genesis GV80 have all-wheel drive configuration.

Equipment list includes a 27-inch OLED touchscreen integrating navigation and infotainment. Other highlights include a Bang & Olufsen 18-speaker audio system, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel and Genesis Connected Services with Digital Key 2. Genesis GV80 has Nappa leather, a microfiber suede headliner and remote smart parking assist.

In the United States, the Genesis GV80 is available at a starting MSRP of $57,700 (Rs 50.60 lakh). With the taxes applicable for CBU imports, the Genesis GV80 could cost around Rs 1 crore in India. Genesis is likely to have its own exclusive showrooms in India, separate from Hyundai dealerships.